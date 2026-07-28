Time Mission announces major global expansion with 15 to 20 new locations planned for 2027

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Time Mission, the rapidly growing international leader in location-based entertainment (LBE), announced plans for its most ambitious expansion to date, with 15 to 20 new locations planned for 2027 and six venues currently under construction across the United States and Europe.

Founded in 2019 from a single hand-built concept, Time Mission has quickly evolved into one of the fastest-growing immersive entertainment brands in the industry. The company’s strategic expansion is fueled by a data-driven site selection process that combines proprietary analytics with third-party demographic research to identify markets where the interactive experience is most likely to thrive.

Unlike many entertainment brands, Time Mission operates under a direct licensing model rather than a traditional franchise system, allowing the company to maintain consistent quality while partnering with experienced operators around the world.

Each Time Mission venue represents an average investment of $2 million to $2.5 million, spans approximately 10,000 square feet, and typically opens within six to eight months of lease execution.

Six new locations are currently under development in:

Dallas, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Charleston, South Carolina

Edison, New Jersey

Columbus, Ohio

Eindhoven, Netherlands

The Charleston, Edison, and Columbus locations will be integrated into Family Entertainment Centers (FECs), further expanding the brand’s reach into high-traffic entertainment destinations.

Time Mission currently operates locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, New York, Rhode Island, and Belgium, with additional international expansion planned as consumer demand for immersive experiences continues to accelerate. Additionally, Time Mission has launched a secondary headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands, which will serve as a testing site for new attractions and entertainment features.

“Our growth isn’t about opening more locations for the sake of expansion. It’s about thoughtfully building a global brand with a proven operating model, working with exceptional partners, and delivering an experience that continues to resonate with guests across cultures,” said Pieter Martens, CEO and Founder of Time Mission. “We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

Time Mission’s expansion comes as immersive entertainment continues to experience unprecedented consumer demand. Industry research shows that Generation Z is four times more likely than older generations to visit immersive experiences, signaling a significant shift in how consumers seek entertainment and social experiences.

As Time Mission enters its next phase of growth, the company remains focused on delivering innovative, high-quality experiences while expanding its footprint in strategic markets worldwide.