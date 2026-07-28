EXTRA! EXTRA! The AUGUST 2026 issue is now available!

- Tormenta Rampaging Run takes Texas by the horns
- Built with children at the forefront, Universal Kids Resort debuts
- Disney parks ignite new magic, fresh moments in classic attractions
- Level99 debuts at Florida’s Disney Springs
- Holiday World announces Cannonball!, making a splash in 2027
- Six Flags Great Adventure unveils picturesque Shoreline Pier area
- Knoebels Amusement Resort celebrates 100 years of operation
- Karls Erlebnis-Dorf debuts new Oberhausen entertainment location
- Intercard continues its international expansion with France’s Speedpark
- Eye Dropper tower opens with a force at Las Vegas’s Area15
- Nerf, Peppa Pig, Transformers and more coming to Smoky Mountains
- Valleyfair opens water park addition to celebrate 50th season
- Yas Waterworld recognized for having most waterslides
- Building new rides and attractions is a family tradition for ADM
- Chance Rides celebrates 65 years of attractions, innovations
- Focus on the Horizon: Cassady Watson of Busch Gardens
- Industry legend Richard “Dick” Knoebel passes away at 87
- Golden Ticket event is perfect time to show support to amusement community
- Venu+ DualPod lockers aim to provide safe, efficient fun for guests
- ProFun Academy, E&A announce strategic training partnership
- Annual WLSL event succeeds in building skills to prevent drowning
- Ten-Day Red River Valley Fair held in by 110-degree heat index
- Expertise of industry veterans key to B&K Carnival Company launch
- Weather, local support yield fantastic San Bernardino County Fair
- Giant Ferris wheels help punctuate the America 250 celebration
- Keeping it simple spells success for Iowa’s Scott Amusements
- Thrill Ride shares the story of Hersheypark and its local community ... and much more!