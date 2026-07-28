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EXTRA! EXTRA! The AUGUST 2026 issue is now available!

In this issue:

  • Tormenta Rampaging Run takes Texas by the horns
  • Built with children at the forefront, Universal Kids Resort debuts
  • Disney parks ignite new magic, fresh moments in classic attractions
  • Level99 debuts at Florida’s Disney Springs
  • Holiday World announces Cannonball!, making a splash in 2027
  • Six Flags Great Adventure unveils picturesque Shoreline Pier area
  • Knoebels Amusement Resort celebrates 100 years of operation
  • Karls Erlebnis-Dorf debuts new Oberhausen entertainment location
  • Intercard continues its international expansion with France’s Speedpark
  • Eye Dropper tower opens with a force at Las Vegas’s Area15
  • Nerf, Peppa Pig, Transformers and more coming to Smoky Mountains
  • Valleyfair opens water park addition to celebrate 50th season
  • Yas Waterworld recognized for having most waterslides
  • Building new rides and attractions is a family tradition for ADM
  • Chance Rides celebrates 65 years of attractions, innovations
  • Focus on the Horizon: Cassady Watson of Busch Gardens
  • Industry legend Richard “Dick” Knoebel passes away at 87
  • Golden Ticket event is perfect time to show support to amusement community
  • Venu+ DualPod lockers aim to provide safe, efficient fun for guests
  • ProFun Academy, E&A announce strategic training partnership
  • Annual WLSL event succeeds in building skills to prevent drowning
  • Ten-Day Red River Valley Fair held in by 110-degree heat index
  • Expertise of industry veterans key to B&K Carnival Company launch
  • Weather, local support yield fantastic San Bernardino County Fair
  • Giant Ferris wheels help punctuate the America 250 celebration
  • Keeping it simple spells success for Iowa’s Scott Amusements
  • Thrill Ride shares the story of Hersheypark and its local community ... and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
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