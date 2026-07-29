Hawaiian Falls’ annual Ice dump gives families a cool break from the Texas summer heat

Hawaiian Falls gave North Texas families an icy escape from the summer heat on July 21 by dumping more than 2,000 pounds — one full ton — of ice into the Roanoke waterpark’s wave pool. The Texas waterpark chain continued the tradition two days later at its Waco park.

The annual Ice Dump has become a popular tradition for families looking for a memorable way to beat the heat. Hawaiian Falls was the first waterpark chain to perform an ice dump in a wave pool, starting the tradition during the record-breaking summer of 2011 heat wave. Over the years, Hawaiian Falls expanded the tradition to other locations in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco, Texas.

“Nothing says summer in North Texas quite like a ton of ice splashing into a wave pool,” said Ron Mckenzie, director of marketing for Hawaiian Falls. “Our annual ice dump gives families a fun and memorable way to cool off together while making the most of these hot summer days.”

Hawaiian Falls operates family-friendly waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco, Texas. Each park offers water attractions and experiences designed to help families spend time together and create lasting summer memories. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment acquired Hawaiian Falls in August 2025 which reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, family-focused entertainment in Texas.