Knott’s Soak City makes a splash with two groundbreaking new water attractions coming in 2027

BUENA PARK, Calif. — Get ready to catch the next big wave of family fun! In celebration of National Waterpark Day, Knott’s Soak City Waterpark today announced Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze, two spectacular new water slide attractions debuting in 2027 that will bring never-before-seen thrills to Southern California.

Replacing the current Shore Break slide complex, the all-new attractions manufactured by ProSlide represent Knott’s Soak City’s ongoing commitment to delivering fresh experiences for families and thrill seekers, while introducing two innovative slide experiences making their West Coast and North American debuts, respectively.

Leading the way is Coral Craze, the West Coast’s first triple Family FlyingSAUCER attraction. Designed for up to five riders per raft, Coral Craze will launch families into a high-speed adventure that feel as if riders are on a world-class ski course, which the design was inspired by the manufacturer’s skiing heritage. The attraction’s signature FlyingSAUCER element will feature steeply banked turns that accelerate riders through sweeping, gravity-defying maneuvers, creating a thrilling sensation unlike any other water slide experience.

Just on the other side of the raft conveyor, guests will discover Kelp Kraze, North America’s first double and the West Coast’s only Family HIVE attraction. This immersive five-person, family raft ride will send riders twisting through a revolutionary series of tight turns and spiraling helix elements designed to create the feeling that the slide itself is revolving around them. As rafts race along the outer walls, riders will experience exhilarating G-forces while enjoying panoramic views through the attraction’s translucent walls, offering a one-of-a-kind perspective of the park below. Kelp Kraze will also be the longest Family HIVE ride in the United States.

“Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze represent the next wave of innovation for Knott’s Soak City,” said Raffi Kaprelyan, park president of Knott’s Berry Farm. “These exciting new attractions combine the thrills our guests crave with the shared experiences families love. We are thrilled to celebrate National Waterpark Day by announcing two of the industry’s most innovative slide experiences are headed to Soak City, giving guests new ways to ride, splash and make memories together.”

From soaring through high-speed turns on Coral Craze to spiraling through the immersive twists of Kelp Kraze, the new attractions will transform the heart of Soak City into a dynamic destination for guests seeking their next unforgettable summer adventure.

“The most successful projects come from strong partnerships, and that’s exactly what we’ve had with Six Flags and the Knott’s Soak City team. Our strategic collaboration means bringing two innovative and high-capacity family attractions to the park, and we can’t wait to see guests enjoying them when they open in 2027, and for decades to come,” said Steve Avery, senior vice president of business development of ProSlide.

The addition of Coral Craze and Kelp Kraze continues Knott’s Soak City’s investment in bringing new experiences to the park while building on its reputation as one of Southern California’s premier waterpark destinations. More details, including the opening date, will be announced in the months ahead at https://www.sixflags.com/knotts and on Knott’s Berry Farm’s social media channels.