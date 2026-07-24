Wisconsin State Fair celebrates John Yingling and his years of service

After 16 years of dedicated service as chairman of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Board of Directors, John Yingling will be stepping down from the Board and his role as Chairman in October 2026.

Since becoming chairman in 2010, Yingling has helped guide one of the most transformative periods in Wisconsin State Fair history. During his tenure, State Fair Park completed significant capital improvements, expanded its year-round operations, secured IndyCar racing at the historic Milwaukee Mile and continued investing in the Fair experience while strengthening its role as Wisconsin’s signature agricultural and entertainment event.

Chairman Yingling’s tenure will run through the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, the double header IndyCar race at the end of August and Harvest Fair the first week of October. Media interested in interviewing Chairman Yingling and Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park, are invited to attend the Partner Party scheduled for Friday, July 24, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.