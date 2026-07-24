Baby Shark swims into SeaWorld Orlando for a limited-time summer celebration

ORLANDO — The global phenomenon Baby Shark is swimming into SeaWorld Orlando for a limited-time summer celebration! From now through Sept. 7, guests can sing, dance and doo doo doo along with Pinkfong and Baby Shark during an interactive live show at Seaport Theater. The family-friendly experience also features meet-and-greet opportunities with Pinkfong and Baby Shark, exclusive merchandise and themed treats, including the Shark-cuterie Board, MacAttack Shark Bites, Shark Fin PB&J Sandwiches and the Baby Shark Cookie dessert, along with beverages and plenty of opportunities to sing and dance to the catchy songs families know and love.



Guests can also continue the adventure before or after their visit by watching the original Happy, Happy SeaWorld music video featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark on YouTube, where they explore SeaWorld, meet adorable animal friends and learn about the park’s rescue and conservation efforts.



In addition to the limited-time Baby Shark experience, guests can enjoy a full summer of fun at SeaWorld Orlando, including the park’s Electric Ocean nighttime celebration, the all-new story-driven Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice, weekends of Red, White & BBQ, thrilling rides, up-close animal experiences and spectacular entertainment—all included with park admission.