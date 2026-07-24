Paladin Midway creates better guest experience with Intercard’s Impulse Plus readers

ST. LOUIS — Paladin Amusements, a leading midway skill games operator in New Jersey, has installed 100 of Intercard’s new Impulse Plus readers on its mobile game trucks. The kiosk-free readers accept credit cards as well as game cards, allowing customers to pay and play right at the game. The Impulse Plus connects to Intercard’s cloud-based management system via cellular service, making it easy for Paladin to move and set up their trucks at multiple locations.

The new hybrid readers greatly enhance the customer experience. “The Impulse Plus has been one of the best investments we’ve made for our midway,” says Marc McDonald, a partner in Paladin Amusements. “What has impressed us most is how fast and easy it is for customers to use their credit cards and tap-to-pay options. Players can jump right into the action without searching for cash or waiting in line, creating a much better guest experience.”

Founded in New Jersey in 1987, Paladin Amusements, Inc. has almost 40 years of experience providing amusement games and rides for carnivals, non-profit fundraisers, private and corporate parties, birthday parties, block parties and theme parties.