Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment expands Branson footprint with Adventure Seekers acquisition

ORLANDO — Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is excited to announce the acquisition of the Adventure Seekers and FlyRide® attraction in Branson, Missouri. The popular local attraction is now officially part of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment, bringing even more family-centered fun to the entertainment capital oftheOzarks.

Adventure Seekers is a favorite destination for visitors looking to add a spark or thrill to their Branson vacation. By joining the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment family, the attraction will benefit from global operational expertise while maintaining the high-energy, memory-making experience guests have come to love.

The acquisition marks an exciting expansion of Ripley’s footprint in Branson, where the company already operates the world-famous Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson, Ripley’s Super Fun Park Branson, and Creative Custom Fabrication, an innovative fabrication studio known for bringing one-of-a-kind concepts to life.

Adventure Seekers is a fully indoor, climate-controlled attraction featuring more than 150 interactive exhibits, games, hands-on displays, and family-friendly challenges. At the FlyRide® Multi-Dimensional Theater, guests can experience two action-packed motion films: “Fly Across America,” soaring over some of the country’s most iconic landmarks, and “Dino Island: A Jurassic Adventure,” a prehistoric journey through ancient landscapes with face-to-face dinosaur encounters.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has always been committed to creating unforgettable family fun,” said Jim Pattison Jr., President of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment. “Bringing Adventure Seekers into the Ripley’s family gives the company another popular attraction right here in Branson. We are incredibly proud to welcome the talented Adventure Seekers team members and look forward to building on the wonderful legacy they have created.”

For owner Randy Little, finding the right owner for the business was a top priority. “Building Adventure Seekers has been an incredible journey, and it has been an honor serving the millions of families who visit Branson every year,” said Randy Little, former owner of Adventure Seekers. “When looking toward the future of this attraction, I wanted to ensure it would be in the hands of a company that values community, family fun, and exceptional guest experiences. I know Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment will be a fantastic steward for the brand and our amazing team members.”

With more than 100 attractions across nine countries, the acquisition of Adventure Seekers adds another layer of excitement to Ripley’s growing global portfolio of unbelievable experiences.