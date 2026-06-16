Six Flags Great America’s 50th Anniversary celebration kicks off June 20

GURNEE, Ill. — Six Flags Great America is set to launch its highly anticipated 50th Anniversary Celebration beginning June 20 through Aug. 9, bringing guests a summer filled with new entertainment, limited‑time flavors, and immersive experiences honoring five decades of thrills.

“Celebrating 50 years is an incredible milestone for Six Flags Great America,” said John Krajnak, Park President of Six Flags Great America. “This summer’s anniversary celebration brings that legacy to life in new and exciting ways, from our all‑new nighttime spectacular to specialty food and entertainment throughout the park. It’s a chance for guests to celebrate what made the park special in 1976 while experiencing something entirely new.”

All-New Nighttime Spectacular

At the heart of the celebration is an all‑new nighttime spectacular debuting June 20 and presented nightly throughout the celebration. This immersive production blends music, storytelling, and cutting‑edge technology to celebrate 50 years of Six Flags Great America, headlined by a breathtaking, custom‑designed drone show created exclusively for the park.

Each night, hundreds of synchronized drones will illuminate the sky in a dazzling display, forming dynamic shapes and vibrant scenes that bring the park’s story to life like never before, enhanced by low‑proximity pyrotechnic effects that add bursts of color and energy to the performance.

The nighttime spectacular also features:

A vibrant nightly parade, “50 Years of Thrills,” featuring new floats.

A high-energy stage show, “Memories in Motion,” filled with music and dancing.

Together, these elements bring the park’s legacy to life in a can’t‑miss evening experience for guests of all ages.

Specialty Food and Beverage Offerings

Guests can indulge in a variety of limited‑time menu items created for the 50th Anniversary, blending bold flavors with nostalgic inspiration:

Chicken Alfredo Pizza – Diced chicken layered with rich alfredo sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

– Diced chicken layered with rich alfredo sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Buffalo Chicken Pizza – Diced chicken layered with buffalo sauce and melted mozzarella, finished with a ranch drizzle.

– Diced chicken layered with buffalo sauce and melted mozzarella, finished with a ranch drizzle. Hand-Battered Chicken Tender Salad – Hand-battered chicken tenders served over crisp lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and a jalapeño ranch drizzle.

– Hand-battered chicken tenders served over crisp lettuce with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, and a jalapeño ranch drizzle. Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers – Hand-breaded bacon-wrapped jalapeño, deep fried and served with special sauce.

– Hand-breaded bacon-wrapped jalapeño, deep fried and served with special sauce. Loaded Italian Beef Tater Tots – Crispy tater tots topped with Italian beef, queso, melted mozzarella, and giardiniera peppers.

– Crispy tater tots topped with Italian beef, queso, melted mozzarella, and giardiniera peppers. Birthday Cake Funnel Cake – Fried funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, soft serve ice cream, white cake pieces, white icing, whipped cream, and confetti sprinkles.

To complement the celebration, guests can also visit the Firehouse Ice Cream Parlor, a nostalgic location brought back from the park’s opening year in 1976, serving new, limited‑time ice cream flavors inspired by the park’s history.

Guests can experience the flavors of the 50th Anniversary across the park with a specialty tasting pass, offering a convenient way to sample a variety of limited‑time menu items throughout the celebration.

New & Nostalgic Entertainment Experiences

Throughout the park, guests will discover a lineup of new, themed entertainment celebrating each decade of Great America’s history:

Retro Rhythms – A high‑energy celebration of 1970s hits, featuring dynamic choreography, bold style, and a vibrant, disco‑inspired atmosphere that brings opening year nostalgia to life.

– A high‑energy celebration of 1970s hits, featuring dynamic choreography, bold style, and a vibrant, disco‑inspired atmosphere that brings opening year nostalgia to life. The Pitch Pipes – A lively vocal ensemble delivering feel‑good, barbershop‑style harmonies with a fresh, modern energy.

– A lively vocal ensemble delivering feel‑good, barbershop‑style harmonies with a fresh, modern energy. Sadie Sue’s Snowshoe Saloon – An interactive Wild West musical mystery where guests help solve a whodunit filled with humor, lively characters, and ever‑changing outcomes.

– An interactive Wild West musical mystery where guests help solve a whodunit filled with humor, lively characters, and ever‑changing outcomes. Golden Block Party – A colorful, high‑energy street‑style celebration packed with music, dancing, and interactive moments honoring 50 years of park history.

– A colorful, high‑energy street‑style celebration packed with music, dancing, and interactive moments honoring 50 years of park history. 50 Years of Thrills Parade – A dazzling procession featuring all‑new floats, high‑energy music, and beloved characters, celebrating five decades of thrills with show stops throughout the park.

– A dazzling procession featuring all‑new floats, high‑energy music, and beloved characters, celebrating five decades of thrills with show stops throughout the park. “Along for the Ride” 50th Anniversary Documentary – A heartfelt look back at the park’s history, featuring rare footage, behind‑the‑scenes moments, and the stories of the people who made it unforgettable.

These experiences blend music, storytelling, and nostalgia to bring the park’s 50‑year journey to life in new and unexpected ways.

Since first welcoming guests in 1976, the park has hosted generations of families to experience its thrilling lineup of attractions, from the timeless Columbia Carousel to the record‑breaking Wrath of Rakshasa. The 50th Anniversary Celebration invites guests to relive cherished memories while creating new ones, honoring the park’s legacy and its place as a Midwest destination for generations of families and thrill‑seekers.