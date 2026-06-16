Dollywood’s Splash Country to host 16th Annual Water Safety Day presented by Blue Lizard Sunscreen

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As summer heats up in the Smokies, Dollywood’s Splash Country wants to remind its guests the best tips and tricks for safe summer fun.

For the 16th season, Dollywood’s Splash Country is hosting Water Safety Day presented by Blue Lizard Sunscreen. This year’s event occurs on Thursday, June 25, and brings people from across the Smoky Mountain area together to celebrate fun around water and to spread awareness on water responsibility.

Because Dollywood’s Splash Country is committed to promoting water safety awareness, the park is offering free admission to those participating in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 25 at 10 a.m. Last season, Dollywood’s Splash Country had the second-highest participant total of any water park in the world. Officials hope even more guests come out this season to learn the importance of water safety.

“Everything we do here at Splash Country depends on a foundation of safety,” explains Lauren Lowery, Dollywood’s Splash Country Senior Operations Manager. “We pride ourselves on our Platinum-Award Winning lifeguards and our efforts to ensure we uphold our reputation as the Smokies’ most trusted water park. We do the behind-the-scenes work so every guest can jump in with confidence, knowing their day in the water is safe, and a memory worth repeating.”

Dollywood’s Splash Country kicks off the fun early on June 25 with the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Waves wave pool; registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. Ticket must be redeemed prior to 10 a.m. to be allowed entry to the event. This one-day event unites children and families at pools and water parks around the world for a common goal of water safety.

Guests wishing to participate in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson will receive FREE admission to Dollywood’s Splash Country on June 25. Complimentary tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis by registering online at Dollywood.com/WaterSafetyDay. Season passholders can attend the swim lesson without an event ticket. All swim lesson participants will receive a thank you gift at check-in.