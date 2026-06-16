Mammoth-sized summer kicks off at Fun-Plex!

OMAHA, Neb. — Summer is in full swing as Nebraska’s largest waterpark and rides swoops into Mid-June 2026! This year, Fun-Plex is invites guests to rediscover everything the park has become with a simple challenge: Fun-Plex & Find Out! Whether you were here last summer or haven’t visited in years, 2026 brings fresh reasons to head back to 70th & Q (Dude!).

A Summer of Rediscovery as Mammoth Arises

Mammoth, Nebraska’s newest and largest roller coaster is now open! Standing 70 feet high and packed with twists, turns, and speed unlike anything the state has seen before, Mammoth is the headline addition for the 2026 season and a major part of a larger dry-side transformation at the park.

“Mammoth is a huge step forward for us, but it is only one phase of what we are building,” said Katie Anderson, Fun-Plex Manager of Operations. “We’ve redesigned the dry side of the park, relocated attractions, and reworked the go-kart experience into a newly revamped Fun-Plex Speedway, complete with a full track redesign. We’re committed to making sure our regular guests always have something new to experience and new visitors have every reason to come see what has changed.”

A Refreshed Dry Side, More to Do & More to Discover

Guests will also find a redesigned dry side that creates a new flow and feel throughout the park. That includes the updated Fun-Plex Speedway, ride relocations, and an overall experience that feels bigger, fresher, and more built out than many guests may remember. On the waterpark side, returning favorites like Shipwreck Chutes, the Fun-Plex Spray Way, The Lazzzy River, and even cabana rentals help round out a summer that offers more rides, more slides, and more reasons to make a day of it.

Special Events Bring More Energy to Summer

Fun-Plex is also turning up the energy with signature events and special experiences throughout the season. Starting June 19th, Friday Night Rides extends dry-side fun after dark with special nighttime admission, while Nights at the Bay is back every Saturday night with 21+ concerts, DJs, dancing, and a live soundtrack to summer at Breakers Bay. Guests can also rent cabanas for a laid-back day at the park, plan company picnics and group outings, and take advantage of themed days and surprise deals all season long.

Season Specials Continue All Summer

Beyond the weekly lineup, Fun-Plex will once again feature special promotions and event days throughout the summer, including Opening Day giveaways, National Leave the Office Early Day, Grandparent’s Day, Big Family Day, Father’s Day Flop, and more. Guests can find the latest specials, ticket details, and event updates at fun-plex.com/specials/. Fun-Plex is open for the 2026 season through Labor Day. For tickets, event information, and the latest park updates, visit fun-plex.com.