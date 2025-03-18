Ann-Kathrin Mack to become Managing Partner of Europa-Park

Ann-Kathrin Mack, daughter of Marianne and Roland Mack, has been appointed as an additional Managing Partner of Europa-Park. The 35-year-old architect, who has held a leading position in the company for nine years, is already responsible for the Mack Solutions/Construction Management division. In her new role as Managing Partner, she will additionally take on responsibility for the Marketing, Sales & Digital division.

After completing her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in architecture at the University of Applied Sciences in Konstanz, Germany, Ann-Kathrin Mack gained extensive practical experience in renowned architectural firms. She further deepened her knowledge by working internationally in theme parks around the world.

With this appointment, Ann-Kathrin Mack is the first woman in the almost 250-year history of the family-owned company to be appointed to the management board. In a joint statement, Roland and Jürgen Mack said: “In her role overseeing numerous construction projects in recent years, Ann-Kathrin has impressively demonstrated that she is able to combine functionality, aesthetics and unique theming in an ideal way. With her appointment to the management board, we are ensuring the continued development of our family business and guaranteeing that our visitors will continue to be thrilled every day”.

This step underlines the company’s strategic focus on innovation, sustainability and continuous growth – always with the aim of developing the Europa-Park Resort into a leading leisure destination.