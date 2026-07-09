Wavegarden revolutionizes California’s Surf Scene with the opening of DSRT Surf in Coachella Valley: its second U.S. surf park

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Wavegarden makes history in one of surfing’s premier destinations with the opening of DSRT Surf in Palm Desert (California, USA). Located at the iconic Desert Willow Golf Resort, the complex features a 5.5-acre Wavegarden Cove surf lagoon. This is the company’s second facility in the country, following the recent inauguration of Atlantic Park in Virginia Beach, and establishes itself as the firm’s most technically ambitious and complete project to date.

The newly developed Wave Programming process has culminated in Wavegarden’s largest and most diverse Wave Menu. After testing nearly 100 wave types, Wavegarden’s team of fluid engineers and surf operations specialists deployed to California have created a definitive catalogue of more than 60 world-class waves. The technology generates up to 1,000 waves per hour, ideal for all levels: beginners, intermediates looking to progress, and professionals wanting to hone their skills.

Among the major highlights of this menu is the addition of more leisurely-paced “CARVING” waves that let surfers feel how the wave face accompanies them, and makes it easier to transition from one move to the next. The new menu also incorporates Wavegarden’s latest programming evolutions:

Turns to Barrel: One of the favorite wave families that combine a first section ideal for linking turns with a final barrel section suitable for intermediates to experts.

One of the favorite wave families that combine a first section ideal for linking turns with a final barrel section suitable for intermediates to experts. Air Training: A new offer of aerial-specific waves, configured with a short, 30-second frequency and ramps, designed to let surfers hone their air skills and get the most waves possible during group sessions.

A new offer of aerial-specific waves, configured with a short, 30-second frequency and ramps, designed to let surfers hone their air skills and get the most waves possible during group sessions. Twister: The most powerful, wide, and technical barrel designed by Wavegarden to date. This is an extreme wave created to push the limits of even the most experienced tuberiders.

Tested by the California Surf Elite

The locals and legendary surfers alike have already endorsed the waves at DSRT Surf. Generational stars from Rob Machado to Taylor Knox, Damien Hobgood, Josh Kerr, and brothers Griffin and Crosby Colapinto have shared sessions in the water. Among them, aerial specialist Jacob “Zeke” Szekely was definitive in his analysis: “I never imagined I would be testing aerial waves in the middle of the desert. Wavegarden has about seven incredible waves for turns, five for barrels, and around 12 variations for aerials. It’s the best wave pool in the world”.

The assessment from the other pros was equally clear: the system’s consistency and rhythm elevate high-performance training to a new level. Several surfers highlighted that this technology explains the current success of surfers from Brazil—the country with the most surf lagoons— on the world tour. So, having a Wavegarden facility in close proximity will deliver an exceptional qualitative leap for the Southern Californian surfing community.

“Seeing the elite of Californian surfing push the potential of our technology and hearing their valuable feedback has been very positive for the entire team. The result is incredible waves that confirm that our lagoon at DSRT Surf is ready for the highest level,” said Josema Odriozola, CEO of Wavegarden.

“This facility is an absolute machine for making people happy. Seeing professional surfers, such as the Colapinto brothers, Kolohe Andino, and other surfers from San Clemente turn into kids while riding the ten-wave barrel sets, laughing and shouting non-stop, was incredible. I had very high expectations, and even so, they surpassed them. Especially with the barrels—I didn’t think a surf pool could have such a powerful spit; it completely blew me away. The barrel is so long that it actually gives you time to take a conscious breath in there. The Wavegarden team has also been a wonderful surprise; they are extremely professional and dedicated,” said John Luff, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Beach Street Holdings.

Innovative Water Management System

DSRT Surf is adamant about its commitment to sustainability in a desert environment and operates using an innovative water management system; a water optimization program based on the “Turf for Surf” initiative, in which the complex has replaced 71 acres of golf turf with drought-resistant vegetation. The project stands out for its water self-sufficiency, sourcing from a natural well over 200 meters deep and completely avoiding public supply network.

The groundwater flows naturally at 24°C allowing the lagoon to be maintained consistently and efficiently between 25 and 27°C, perfectly adapting to the local climate. Furthermore, operating as a closed circuit, the only additional water input needed is to compensate for evaporation. Thanks to this system, the Wavegarden Cove technology is an example of efficiency: its annual water consumption is equivalent to that of just 1.3 holes of a traditional golf course.

The Balance Between Surfing, Active Living, and Maximum Comfort

Beyond consolidating itself as a world-class surf destination, DSRT Surf raises the standard of luxury resorts and real estate. Plans include a 139-room hotel under the “barefoot luxury” concept, 57 private villas, restaurants, a skatepark, yoga areas, pickleball courts, and recreational pools, thereby creating a unique destination resort in the heart of the Coachella Valley. With its opening scheduled for late summer 2026, DSRT Surf will mark the beginning of a new era of surfing in Palm Desert, featuring the largest surf lagoon in North America. Wavegarden consolidates its leading position with its technology in the US market, serving as a prelude to the strong expansion that the company anticipates in the country, where more projects are already in the planning and development phase in areas such as Jacksonville, Sacramento, Houston, Newport Beach, Middleborough, and others to be announced in the coming months.