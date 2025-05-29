Sacoa expands presence in Cinemex’s Knock Out locations across Mexico

Sacoa Cashless System, the world leader in cashless management solutions for the entertainment and leisure industries, proudly announces the successful installation of its system in 13 Knock Out venues, the new entertainment concept by Cinemex, with more locations set to open soon.

These installations showcase Sacoa’s comprehensive range of innovative technology – featuring Spark RFID Card Readers, EZ K5 Kiosks, mPOS terminals, the Redemption Module with POS, and RFID cards designed for seamless customer interaction. Depending on the venue size and layout, K4 Kiosks were also implemented, with select locations offering dedicated redemption areas.

Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA, expressed his enthusiasm about the ongoing collaboration: “We’re very happy with our partnership with Miguel Laguna and his team. They are true professionals, and we’re excited to continue building a strong relationship together.”

Miguel Laguna, Operations Manager of Knock Out, added, “SACOA proved to be much more than a supplier. Its robust system and track record gave us the confidence we needed.”

Cinemex, one of the world’s top 10 cinema chains, with over 335 locations across 98 cities in Mexico, continues to innovate in the entertainment space. ItsKnock Out concept transforms cinema lobbies into vibrant entertainment zones filled with arcades, plush claw machines, simulators, gashapon, and next-gen video games—open to all, even those not attending a movie.

Knock Out offers much more than just games. Visitors can recharge, play, have fun, and win, enjoying premium entertainment before or after a movie—or simply as a standalone destination.