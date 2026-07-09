Djurs Summerland opens Northern Europe’s first Hot Racer Roller Coaster in 2027

Northern Europe’s largest summer park is investing more than DKK 100 million in Europe’s tallest and fastest Hot Racer roller coaster—a new ride type that will be the only one of its kind in Denmark and all of Northern Europe. It will also be the first roller coaster in Djurs Summerland to turn guests upside down, fulfilling a long-standing guest request.

Something has been in the works. Foundations have been poured, expectations have been building—and now it’s official.

In 2027, Danish and international families can look forward to Midgårdsormen (the Midgard Serpent) at Djurs Summerland—a new themed roller coaster in Vikingeland, which is being expanded by 15,000 m².

With a top speed of 75 km/h, three inversions, two launches, and a specially designed layout featuring carefully selected elements, it will be one of the most significant attractions in the park’s history.

First Inversions in Djurs Summerland

“This is the first time our guests will be turned upside down on a roller coaster here. It’s a milestone and at the same time a significant evolution of our coaster lineup, as we introduce an entirely new ride type,” says CEO Henrik B. Nielsen.

Midgårdsormen will also become the park’s 10th roller coaster, further cementing Djurs Summerland’s position as the Nordic amusement park with the largest and most diverse collection of roller coasters.

A New Type of Roller Coaster

Midgårdsormen has been developed in collaboration with the Liechtenstein manufacturer Intamin Amusement Rides, one of the world’s leading ride manufacturers, and is based on a design that differs from traditional roller coasters.

Guests ride in a train with one seat per row, traveling on a single larger rail. This allows for faster directional changes and a more dynamic and intense experience. Throughout the 603-meter-long ride, guests will continuously experience speed, directional shifts, and moments of weightlessness.

“We have focused on combining intensity with broad appeal. That makes it an experience many people will dare to try—again and again,” says Henrik B. Nielsen.

Midgårdsormen has been designed as a family thrill coaster, and with a minimum height requirement of 120 cm, a large portion of the park’s guests will be able to ride it.

Expansion of Vikingeland

Midgårdsormen will be the new headline attraction in Vikingeland and forms part of a larger expansion of the area, featuring theming at an international level.

At the same time, Vikingeland will be enhanced with:

New dining experiences

A large playground

A new retail shop

The area may also be expanded with additional attractions in the future.

The existing roller coaster Thors Hammer, which opened in 2002 and remains one of the park’s most popular rides, will continue to serve as a central feature of the area.

“We are building on an area that guests already love. This is an upgrade to the entire Vikingeland experience,” says Henrik B. Nielsen.

A New Experience Inspired by Norse Mythology

Midgårdsormen is inspired by Norse mythology, in which the giant sea serpent lies hidden beneath the ocean and suddenly sets the world in motion.

This story has been translated into a roller coaster experience where guests encounter speed, changing directions, and moments when their sense of orientation is challenged. The ride is characterized by movements that feel unexpected and dynamic.

“You experience a world that, for brief moments, feels out of balance—and that is exactly what makes the ride intense, fun, and different,” says Henrik B. Nielsen.

Developed with International Experts

The concept behind Midgårdsormen was created in collaboration with the Dutch design company Leisure Expert Group, a partner of Djurs Summerland for more than ten years.

The partnership has played an important role in the development of the park’s themed lands and its high-quality guest experiences.

“We work strategically to develop our experiences together with some of the best experts in the industry. This ensures that we deliver high quality while creating something that stands out,” says Henrik B. Nielsen.

Part of a Larger Development Strategy

Midgårdsormen is not just a new roller coaster—it is also an important step in the continued development of Djurs Summerland.

The ambition is to strengthen the park as a destination where guests are encouraged to stay longer and return more frequently.

“Our most important measure of success is achieving the highest guest satisfaction. Everything we develop must be something our guests can truly feel,” concludes Henrik B. Nielsen.