DC Heroes and Villains Fest transforms Six Flags Over Georgia into a Gotham City experience this summer

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia welcomes guests to the ultimate battle between good and evil as DC Heroes and Villains Fest brings the world of Gotham City to life in an all-out theatrical adventure. From Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN), the event is a large-scale experience that brings the world of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to the park with exceptional production design and the pulse of a live festival.

Set across a full evening timeline on select dates, July 11 – Aug. 2, the fest unfolds as a real-world, interactive story that surrounds guests with live-action moments, stunts, music, comedy and crowd-powered theatrics.

To start the night, Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman and Robin of the Justice League arrive in heroic fashion, only to have their celebration taken over by a full-scale villain breakout orchestrated by Lex Luthor and carried out by The Joker, Harley Quinn and Catwoman. Guests become citizens of Gotham City, caught in the middle as villains unleash chaos through mischievous music shows, engaging themed dance parties, midway madness and surprises throughout—each element seamlessly advancing the unfolding story.

The event features multiple segments brought to life with a full cast and crew of actors, stunt professionals, dancers, technicians and effects teams. Every performance is an invitation for the audience to participate, cheer, dance and choose a side—hero or villain.

With Six Flags Over Georgia as the stage and DC’s legendary Super Heroes and Super-Villains driving the experience, the festival engages fans of all ages in an unforgettable adventure.

Taking place in the Gotham City themed area, one of the park’s most popular areas, DC Heroes and Villains Fest is the ultimate destination for thrill-seekers and DC fans alike, featuring themed music, food and drinks and entertainment, the opportunity to meet a lineup of exclusive DC characters, an unprecedented lineup of thrilling DC-themed rides and attractions and much more.

DC Heroes and Villains Fest is included with general park admission, Season Pass and Memberships. For information on all events at Six Flags Over Georgia, including DC Heroes and Villains Fest, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.