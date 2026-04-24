PortAventura World and Hard Rock International seal an agreement to open Hard Rock Cafe PortAventura

PortAventura World has announced a landmark agreement with the iconic hospitality and entertainment brand Hard Rock International to open a new Hard Rock Cafe at the entrance of PortAventura Park this summer.

Hard Rock Cafe PortAventura will become the first Hard Rock Cafe located within a theme park resort in Europe, offering guests a unique opportunity to enhance their visit with an iconic dining and entertainment experience alongside the resort’s three theme parks and ten hotels. This partnership aims to further strengthen the destination’s international appeal, drive year-round visitation, and attract a broader and more diverse audience.

With a capacity of approximately 430 guests, the new venue has been designed to cater to families, young adults, couples, and music enthusiasts alike. It will feature live music performances and offer full table service for lunch and dinner throughout the year. Notably, the restaurant will be accessible to the general public, with no requirement to purchase admission to the resort’s parks or hotels.

The restaurant will showcase Hard Rock Cafe’s signature menu, including its world-famous burgers, ribs, sandwiches, and salads, alongside a variety of vegetarian options. Guests will also enjoy a dynamic live music program and the brand’s renowned décor, featuring authentic memorabilia from some of the most influential artists in music history.

In addition, the venue will include a Rock Shop offering exclusive merchandise developed in collaboration with PortAventura World. The space is also positioned as a prime location for hosting both private celebrations and corporate events.

This opening — the first Hard Rock Cafe in the province of Tarragona and the second in Catalonia — further reinforces the Costa Daurada’s position as a leading European tourist destination. Hard Rock Cafe PortAventura will join the brand’s global network spanning more than 75 countries and over 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes.