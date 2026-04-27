Gardaland Resort: the 2026 season kicks off with global trends in fun

A dynamic and promising start: just a few weeks after the gates opened, the 2026 Gardaland Resort season is already in full swing, with positive signs confirming our strength and growth. The allure of the first sunny days and spring holidays has been reflected in an excellent response from our guests, with the three hotels at the Resort already welcoming a steady flow of visitors.

As further evidence of this trend, research by EY Future Travel Behaviours 2026[1] reveals that Italians will continue to travel in 2026, driven above all by a desire to relax (58%), sharing experiences with family and friends (45%) and having fun (37%).

In line with these trends, Gardaland Resort is once again proving to be a destination that fully meets the new habits of Italian and European travellers, with accommodation solutions focused on comfort and well-being, and an offer of entertainment designed to guarantee fun and create shared memories.

And the experience is enhanced by the strategic location on Lake Garda, perfect for enjoying and exploring the finest things the area can provide, an offer that has always combined dining and creative tasting experiences, anticipating a trend now confirmed by the data: for 64% of Italians, discovering the local area and its food and wine have become key factors in choosing a destination.

In line with this focus, from 16 to 24 May, the Prezzemolo Berry Bites event will take place, taking its inspiration from one of Prezzemolo’s signature traits: his love for strawberries, a symbol of summer and his playful personality.

The initiative offers a calendar of special days for all, with specific dates aimed especially at children and families. The programme features exclusive activities and guests, immersive edutainment experiences and entertainment designed to blend fun with togetherness. This is a chance to enjoy the park in an even more immersive way, making the most of your time together and creating genuine memories, all in a spirit of carefree fun.

The events include a special drawing academy with Lorenzo De Pretto, illustrator, cartoonist and creator of Prezzemolo: a unique opportunity to bring young fans even closer to their favourite character, by learning to draw him step by step. A captivating and guided experience where children (and adults, too!) can immerse themselves in the creative process, giving their imagination free rein. During the academy days, Lorenzo De Pretto will meet Prezzemolo fans and sign copies of the new book “Prezzemolo e il drago del tempo imperfetto” (Prezzemolo and the dragon of imperfect time), out on 5 May.

As the peak summer season approaches, an even more compelling line-up is taking shape – one that speaks the language of today. Gardaland Resort is tapping into the most significant international trends, bringing them to Italy and transforming them into authentic live experiences.

MINECRAFT ‘MEET THE MOBS’ IS HERE: THE BIG NEW EVENT FOR SUMMER 2026

Merlin Entertainments has today announced a new, temporary event entitledMinecraft ‘Meet the Mobs’. Come and meet your favourite Minecraft characters at Gardaland Resort, for six weeks from 18 July.

Through this experience, included in the park admission ticket, guests will be able to meet Minecraft mobs in person during an interactive and fun-filled event designed for the whole family.

In the park, you’ll find six scenarios inspired by the world of Minecraft, with Mob puppies scattered across different areas. Complete the trail and collect them all to unlock an exclusive digital prize linked to the game from the Minecraft Hub. Guests will be able to take close-up photos with Steve and official Minecraft characters, including Creepers, Chicken Jockeys, Axolotls, Panda Cubs, Chicks, Wolf Pups and many more. There will be no shortage of delicious, themed treats like TNT Exploding popcorn, Minecraft ice lollies and official Minecraft merchandise.

Whether you are a hardcore gamer or Minecraft newbie, visitors to Gardaland Resort will have this exclusive chance to experience the game’s signature fun in real life.

AN EXCITING DEBUT: GARDALAND K-POP FESTIVAL

At Gardaland Resort, the summer promises to be packed with exciting announcements that will thrill millions of fans. One the most eagerly awaited events is the first-ever GARDALAND KPOP FESTIVAL, scheduled for 13 and 14 June, with exclusive activities running throughout the day, starting at 12:00.

A complete and authentic immersion into a global phenomenon that blends music, style and community. A genuine Festival featuring artists and performers who have come all the way from Korea, exclusively at Gardaland and in Italy, with some making their only European appearances.

The Gardaland K-pop Festival will offer a rich and dynamic line-up, which will be progressively unveiled over the course of the season. The programme will feature several key highlights such as fan meets with artists, dance masterclasses – including Play Random Dance – as well as dance shows, DJ sets throughout the day and concerts, giving you the chance to experience the energy and aesthetics of K-pop up close, not to forget its iconic food.

Some of the first confirmed stars include:

ROCKY , performing live in Europe for the very first time : a performer renowned for his exceptional dance technique and powerful stage presence, formerly dancer and lead rapper with ASTRO, one of the most popular fourth-generation of K-pop groups, with global hits that have amassed over 100 million streams, such as ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ and a loyal international fanbase.

, : a performer renowned for his exceptional dance technique and powerful stage presence, formerly dancer and lead rapper with ASTRO, one of the most popular fourth-generation of K-pop groups, with global hits that have amassed over 100 million streams, such as ‘Candy Sugar Pop’ and a loyal international fanbase. KISU , South Korean singer and former member of 24K, now a solo artist active in both Korea and Japan, renowned for his unique style that blends K-pop and R&B;

, South Korean singer and former member of 24K, now a solo artist active in both Korea and Japan, renowned for his unique style that blends K-pop and R&B; LIGHTSUM , a girl group formed by Cube Entertainment – a South Korean K-pop label – that have quickly made a name for themselves on the K-pop scene with hits like ‘VIVACE’ and ‘ALIVE’, culminating in their Japanese debut with ‘POPPY’, which solidified their international presence. After just one European appearance in 2022 , the group is now back – at Gardaland Resort – to showcase their ever-evolving artistic project with a European audience.

, a girl group formed by Cube Entertainment – a South Korean K-pop label – that have quickly made a name for themselves on the K-pop scene with hits like ‘VIVACE’ and ‘ALIVE’, culminating in their Japanese debut with ‘POPPY’, which solidified their international presence. , the group And the final star in this initial reveal is HYUNY, an international DJ and emerging artist, who skilfully weaves together genres such as reggaeton, techno, K-pop, K-hip hop, amapiano and afrobeat into electrifying, high-energy sets. With a career that has spanned clubs, fashion weeks and festivals across Europe and Asia, he stands out for his distinctive style and an ever-growing global fanbase.

These names are just the first glimpse of a wider line-up, set to make the very first Gardaland K-pop Festival a one-of-a-kind event, designed to give Gardaland visitors and fans of the global phenomenon an immersive and unforgettable experience.

This vision is the fruit of constant listening: Gardaland Resort develops its offerings according to people’s passions, by capturing their desires and new interests and transforming them into tangible experiences and shared emotions.

In a context where event-driven tourism is experiencing significant growth – with events influencing the choice of destination for 41% of Italians and 39% of European travellers – initiatives such as the Gardaland K-pop Festival find a natural fit, bolstering the role of events as a key driver of attraction and engagement.

The season has only just begun, but has already found its groove: one of entertainment that evolves, thrills and is always full of surprises. For many of our guests, this rhythm feels just like home.

GARDALAND RESORT: AN EVOLVING ECOSYSTEM OF EXPERIENCES, SUSTAINABILITY AND VALUE FOR THE LOCAL AREA

Gardaland Resort is so much more than just a destination: it’s a place where emotions come to life and memories are created to last a lifetime. For over fifty years, it has been a feature of the lives of entire generations, becoming part of a constantly evolving tradition that continues to innovate leisure time in Italy.

This unceasing evolution is reflected in an ever-growing range of experiences: from the Park to summer fun at LEGOLAND® Water Park Gardaland, Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium and the Resort’s three themed hotels. This is a world created to welcome a variety of visitors, cater to different needs and offer fresh and new experiences, perfectly tailored to all tastes, ages and seasons.

This journey embraces the heightened focus on environmental sustainability: a core element of the visitor experience and a tool for well-being and awareness.

With approximately 500,000 square metres of green spaces, the Resort is steadfast in its commitment to protecting biodiversity and promoting the development of renewable energy.

And our latest initiatives are firmly in the same vein: new hands-on experiences with nature and areas dedicated to biodiversity, enhanced by the ‘Bug Hotel’ and a project involving the planting of 3,500 plants from over 60 different species. This new undertaking seeks to transform greenery into an essential part of the visit, offering environmental and educational value, enriching the visitor experience and fostering a closer connection with nature.

It is this ability to evolve, while remaining familiar, that has made Gardaland a flagship figure in the Italian leisure landscape. Set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Garda and often referred to in the industry as the ‘Italian Orlando’, the Resort continues to represent a key driver for the region, in terms of both tourism and employment.

Within a Park which, in addition to 230 permanent members of staff, offers seasonal job opportunities for up to nine months a year, 2026 has witnessed a particularly remarkable milestone: over 80% of seasonal staff have chosen to return. This figure confirms Gardaland’s ability to be more than just a workplace but rather an environment for professional growth and feeling part of a shared project.