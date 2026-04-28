Dollywood Parks & Resorts to help guests become BearWise

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Rooted in a shared love for the Smoky Mountains, Dollywood Parks & Resorts, BearWise Tennessee, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the city of Pigeon Forge are collaborating to encourage visitors and residents to be BearWise as they enjoy the beauty of the surrounding area.

BearWise, the national education program dedicated to fostering a safe coexistence between people and black bears, has 45 member states and is administered nationally by the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies. As a founding member, TWRA oversees BearWise activities throughout Tennessee. Through this partnership, Dollywood Parks & Resorts encourages residents and other businesses to take simple, thoughtful actions—such as removing food and trash from vehicles and locking cars and building doors—that can help protect one of the region’s most cherished resources, the black bear.

“Dollywood taking this initiative to educate visitors from all over will have a lasting impact on not only guests, but the community and black bears current and future,” said Janelle Musser, Asst. Black Bear Program Coordinator of TWRA and Tennessee BearWise.

Guests will soon notice BearWise signs throughout Dollywood properties, each highlighting tips and reminders regarding black bear behavior and how to help protect this treasured resource of the Smokies. As guests later venture into various parts of the Smoky Mountain region, these reminders will guide them should they encounter a black bear. In addition, Dollywood has implemented new proactive policies and procedures to ensure bear attractants remain secure, which will help keep Tennessee’s bears wild.

“At Dollywood, we believe part of our role in this community is teaching people how to enjoy the Smokies safely,” said Jerry King, Dollywood Safety Manager. “Becoming BearWise isn’t just about rules—it’s about understanding bear behavior and making smart choices, like keeping food secured and giving bears plenty of space. Because of the millions of guests who visit our properties each year, we can share the BearWise message with an even broader audience. We hope that if everyone does their part, we can help protect these incredible animals and keeps the mountains a place we all can enjoy for years to come.”

One of the biggest challenges for the TWRA and BearWise Tennessee is the weekly rotation of visitors in the Smoky Mountain Region. Most visitors are here for a very short period and quickly and succinctly providing educational messaging to them is a barrier to success. “With millions of guests each season, Dollywood Parks & Resorts provides an ideal location to promote the BearWise message to visitors and residents of the region,” said Dan Gibbs, Black Bear Program Coordinator of TWRA and Tennessee BearWise.

Always remember that wildlife is a natural part of our environment, and while guests may be tempted, they should never attempt to feed, pet, or approach any wild animals. Enjoying wildlife from a distance keeps both visitors and animals safe.

BearWise education initiatives empower residents, businesses, and visitors to be part of the solution. By working together, the community can help ensure the Smokies remain a safe, welcoming, and thriving place for bears and the millions who visit each year.