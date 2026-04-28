A bricktastic FIFA World Cup 2026 celebration at Legoland Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. —LEGOLAND Resorts today revealed the FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience – an all-new, high-energy event, exclusively at LEGOLAND Resorts, transforming the Resort into a celebration of soccer fandom and LEGO play.

Located in Winter Haven, Florida—within easy driving distance of Orlando and Tampa Bay—LEGOLAND Florida Resort invites visitors of all ages to celebrate matchday moments, spark creativity and share a piece of the action during their visit.

Designed to celebrate the fever pitch levels of excitement coming this soccer season, families cantake on the challenge and score against a LEGO® Minifigure, sharpen their technique in Spot Shot and Super Squad activities.

Guests can expect fan-favorite experiences including:

Build. Dribble. Score! A park-wide celebration of soccer fun brought to life with signature LEGO® creativity.

A park-wide celebration of soccer fun brought to life with signature LEGO® creativity. Score against a LEGO Minifigure – Soccer skills are put to the test in a fast-paced challenge that turns every kick into a brick-built celebration.

– Soccer skills are put to the test in a fast-paced challenge that turns every kick into a brick-built celebration. Spot Shot and Super Squad – Sharpen technique through playful, inclusive challenges designed for every age and skill level.

– Sharpen technique through playful, inclusive challenges designed for every age and skill level. Meet soccer legends in LEGO brick form – Get up close to LEGO brick versions of global icons including LEGO FIFA® Heroes Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, and Vini Jr. created exclusively for the event.

– Get up close to LEGO brick versions of global icons including created exclusively for the event. Design A Jersey – Build a dream soccer uniform in LEGO bricks and add it to the Heroes of Play Wall, joining fans from around the world in a growing celebration of soccer-inspired creativity.

– Build a dream soccer uniform in LEGO bricks and add it to the Heroes of Play Wall, joining fans from around the world in a growing celebration of soccer-inspired creativity. Lift the LEGO FIFA World Cup Official Trophy – Celebrate the win with an iconic photo moment.

“Bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience area to LEGOLAND® Florida Resort gives families the chance to be part of the tournament in true LEGO style — building, playing and celebrating the beautiful game together,” said Brian Bacica, Vice President, LEGOLAND Florida Resort. “This event captures the excitement of match day and turns it into hands-on fun for fans of all ages.”

The event will also feature newly released LEGO® Editions sets including LEGO Soccer Ball Set 43019 and LEGO FIFA World Cup Official Trophy Set 43020, available at the LEGOLAND LEGO® Shop, while supplies last.

FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience- exclusively at LEGOLAND Resorts- runs from from June 11 through July 19 and is included with regular admission to LEGOLAND Florida Resort. Guests are encouraged to book early before the final whistle blows.