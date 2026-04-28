Hurricane Harbor Arlington makes a splash with May 16 season opening

DALLAS — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, North Texas’ largest waterpark, will reopen Saturday, May 16 for its 2026 season with a new Fast Lane program, park-wide improvements and upgraded attractions throughout the park. Guests can cool off this summer while enjoying heart-pounding water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, premium dining options and play areas that are fun for guests of all ages.

“This season opening marks an exciting new chapter for Hurricane Harbor Arlington, with Splash Island continuing to stand out as the park’s largest and most expansive addition in recent years,” said Heather Blair, park manager of Hurricane Harbor Arlington. “As guests return for the summer, they will experience the enhancements and care put into the park, all designed to help families cool off and make lasting memories under the Texas sun.”

Signature Attraction: Splash Island

The new Splash Island at Hurricane Harbor Arlington is a 58,000 square-foot family area featuring a three-story play structure with 110 interactive water features, 17 slides and a Texas-sized tipping bucket carrying 1,000 gallons of water. Guests can also relax in the new double-decker family cabanas or enjoy freshly smoked favorites at Smokehouse on the Water.

NEW Fast Lane Program

Hurricane Harbor Arlington introduces a new Fast Lane program that allows guests to bypass standard ride wait lines. Guests who purchase a Fast Lane Pass online or at the park can redeem a wristband at any participating Fast Lane location within the park. Fast Lane wristbands are valid for use at participating rides and attractions throughout the park. For more information, visit sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas.

Park-Wide Improvements

Several improvements have been made for the 2026 season throughout the park, including: