SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando offer 2026 Preschool Cards for free admission all year long

SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando are pleased to be offering their FREE Preschool Card. This card provides unlimited admission to SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando through Dec. 31, 2026 to Florida preschool children ages 3 to 5. Registration for the SeaWorld Orlando + Aquatica Orlando Preschool Card is now open for a limited time. Parents can also take advantage of limited time offers, including savings of up to 35% on annual passes, making it easier for families to visit and enjoy SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando together throughout the year.



This year’s Preschool Card launch aligns with a season full of family fun and exciting events beginning with a lineup of family-friendly experiences in January, including Inside Look, SeaWorld Orlando’s popular behind-the-scenes event, which offers guests behind-the-scenes animal experiences and interactive learning opportunities and expert led experiences. January also brings, Just for Kids Weekend, a special event featuring kid-focused entertainment, hands-on activities and character appearances.

Guests can also look forward to Elmo’s Birthday Celebration, filled with fun activities for little ones. SeaWorld Orlando is home to Sesame Street Land, an immersive, kid-sized neighborhood designed especially for younger guests, featuring interactive play elements, gentle rides, live character moments, and opportunities to learn through play alongside Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and friends.

Through early May, families can use their Preschool Card to experience the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld Orlando. This fan-favorite event invites guests to embark on a culinary adventure across the world, featuring over 200 delicious food and drink options, live entertainment, and vibrant cultural celebrations. New rotating menus are debuting this year, introducing fresh, limited time dishes each month to keep guests coming back for new flavors before they’re gone. It’s the perfect opportunity to savor unique flavors while enjoying all the thrills SeaWorld has to offer.

Exciting adventures are on the horizon including SeaQuest: Legend of the Deep, the all-new family indoor dark ride at SeaWorld Orlando. This brand-new attraction will blend multi-sensory storytelling, imaginative ride technology, and the awe-inspiring experiences of the deep sea into one unforgettable voyage. Building on the continued expansion of SeaWorld Orlando’s family-friendly attractions, including the park’s newer additions, Expedition Odyssey and Penguin Trek, both designed to introduce younger guests to immersive storytelling and adventure.

The excitement continues throughout the year with kid-friendly events, including Spooktacular during Halloween and Christmas Celebration during the holidays. There’s something for everyone all year round.

Meanwhile, Aquatica Orlando, recognized multiple times by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice as one of the nation’s best outdoor water parks, offers thrilling adventures for all ages, from the exciting Tassie’s Underwater Twist to the family-friendly Tamariki Twirl. Families can also look forward to Aloha to Summer, a seasonal celebration during Spring Break featuring tropical entertainment, festive atmosphere, and splash-filled fun. Registration for the 2026 SeaWorld Orlando + Aquatica Orlando Preschool Card ends on Feb. 3, 2026. The first visit must occur by March. 1, 2026. Once activated, the Preschool Card provides admission through Dec. 31, 2026, giving families a year to come back again and again.