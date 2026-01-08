SeaWorld Orlando announces the return of “Inside Look,” featuring all-new behind-the-scenes Animal Care Experiences

ORLANDO — SeaWorld Orlando just announced the return of the park’s highly-anticipated Inside Look program. It’s an annual experience that brings guests behind-the-scenes to learn more about animal care at one of the world’s leading zoological organizations. Guests will be able to visit places and meet people who care for SeaWorld’s animals every day and see the conservation work led by the park’s animal care experts around the clock. The event runs during the weekends of January 10 & 11 and January 17 & 18. Inside Look experiences are included in regular park admission, but this event is extremely popular and highly attended, so guests are encouraged to arrive early to access this exclusive offering.

“Inside Look gives our guests a rare opportunity to step behind the scenes and see the extraordinary care and dedication that happens every day at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Jon Peterson, Park President at SeaWorld Orlando. “From animal rescue to daily care, these experiences highlight the world-class operations within our park and the passion of our teams who work tirelessly to protect animals, inspire conservation, and help safeguard vulnerable species for future generations.



What makes Inside Look especially unique is the level of access guests receive during the event. While select behind-the-scenes experiences are offered at SeaWorld Orlando throughout the year for purchase, Inside Look is the only time guests can hear directly from the animal care professionals, aquarists, and rescue team members who work hands-on with the animals every day. From daily care routines to rescue and rehabilitation efforts, these expert-led interactions offer a deeper, firsthand perspective on the dedication and expertise behind SeaWorld Orlando’s animal care and conservation work, all included with regular park admission.

“At SeaWorld Orlando, we are always looking for ways to inspire guests to be advocates for animal conservation,” said Keith Yip, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando. “Inside Look is a way to showcase the hard work our animal care specialists do behind the scenes and educate future generations about how they can help protect endangered species and marine habitats for years to come.”

There will be many incredible exclusive experiences returning to SeaWorld Orlando’s “Inside Look” program this year and a few exciting new ones, including:



NEW: Inside Antarctica (Penguin Habitat) —

Guests can go behind the scenes and step inside SeaWorld Orlando’s Antarctica habitat, home to six species of penguins, including emperor penguins. Led by animal care specialists, this experience offers a closer look at how the team cares for these cold-climate birds and maintains their specialized habitat year-round. SeaWorld Orlando is the only place in the Western Hemisphere where guests can get up-close to Space is limited, tickets must be reserved in person.



NEW: Inside Birds of Prey —

Guests can go behind the scenes at SeaWorld Orlando’s Mammal, Avian & Exotic Wildlife care area for a closer look at birds of prey in a dedicated space not typically open to the public. Led by knowledgeable animal care specialists, this experience features a variety of species including owls and a bald eagle. This experience offers guests the opportunity to observe a bird up close while learning about specialized care, training, and conservation efforts that support these remarkable animals.

Inside Marine Mammal Care (Dolphin Nursery) —

Guests can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how SeaWorld Orlando’s animal care team prepares specialized diets for dolphins, followed by an opportunity to meet a dolphin at the Dolphin Nursery. Led by expert animal care specialists, this experience highlights how learned animal behaviors support wellness checks and allow teams to conduct vital health examinations. Space is limited, tickets must be reserved in person.

Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center —

Guests can visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team to meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care personnel, lab technicians, and veterinarians who work 24/7 to deliver life-saving care to animals in need. Guests can learn more about SeaWorld’s Rescue Center that has the capacity to care for hundreds of animals. SeaWorld’s Rescue Teams have aided over 42,650 sick, injured, and orphaned animals, giving them a second chance at life.



Inside Coral Rescue —

Guests can go behind the scenes with SeaWorld Orlando’s coral biologists to learn about the vital work underway to protect and restore Florida’s Coral Reef. Often called the “rainforests of the ocean,” coral reefs are living colonies that play a critical role in supporting marine life and maintaining healthy ecosystems. During these expert-led talks, biologists share insights into the current state of Florida’s reefs and ongoing conservation efforts.



Inside Manta Aquarium —

Guests can take a rare topside look inside Manta Aquarium and learn how SeaWorld Orlando’s aquarists care for more than 3,000 marine animals across 10 unique aquariums. From vibrant corals and tropical fish to sleek sharks, this behind-the-scenes experience offers insight into the daily care and expertise required to maintain this awe-inspiring habitat.



Inside Shark Encounter —

Guests can enjoy a rare topside view inside Shark Encounter and discover what it takes to care for sharks and sawfish in SeaWorld Orlando’s 700,000-gallon habitat. This behind-the-scenes experience offers insight into daily animal care, including visits to the medical pool where annual physicals are conducted. Guests will also learn how the habitat is maintained, from the moving walkway used during cleaning to the specialized feeding practices that keep these animals thriving.

Presentations & Animal Care Specialist Talks

Get closer to the animals and the experts who care for them through engaging, behind-the-scenes presentations across the park. From trainer insights to diver stories, these talks offer a deeper look at daily care, training, and the strong relationships built between animals and their dedicated teams. Learn how expertise, trust, and passion come together in every presentation.



Family Fun & Games

Jump into the fun with interactive games, hands-on family activities, and a park-wide scavenger hunt that brings SeaWorld’s animal care stories to life. Cheer on teams during a high-energy trivia showdown, create and play in family activity zones, and test your knowledge as you explore Inside Look locations throughout the park. Learning, laughter, and friendly competition included.



Best Way to Experience the “Inside Look” Program

World Class Animal Care, Accredited and Regulated by Experts

SeaWorld Inside Look offers a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes of one of the world’s foremost zoological organizations. More than a thousand animal specialists maintain the highest standards of animal welfare and veterinary care for one the largest zoological collections in the world.

SeaWorld operates under the oversight of multiple federal and state agencies dedicated to animal welfare and conservation, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), and the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) within the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as well as state agencies such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. SeaWorld is federally licensed by the USDA, a requirement to care for and exhibit exotic animals and marine mammals, and this license is renewed every three years with formal renewal and routine inspections that review animal habitats, veterinary care, husbandry practices, records, and overall welfare standards. USFWS and NMFS provide complementary oversight of marine mammals and other species at our parks and enforce key conservation laws, including the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.



SeaWorld is also accredited by third party organizations including the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA). Achieving and maintaining accreditation from these groups is a rigorous evaluation process in areas that extend beyond the scope of government regulatory agencies. For example, reviews of social settings, team training, habitat enrichment, medical facility, food and water preparation, water quality management and testing, guest interactions, education programs and more. SeaWorld has also earned the Humane Certified™ seal from American Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. Reviews and accreditations by these organizations represent the highest standards of care and welfare for specific species.

Dedicated to Marine Animal and Ecosystem Conservation

The commitment of SeaWorld extends beyond the animals in residence. The team has helped more than 42,650 animals, making it one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world. SeaWorld also advances the science of marine animal health through the study of animals in its care, partnerships with leading academic institutions, and with SeaWorld Conservation Fund grants to organizations focused on marine animal rescue and rehabilitation, conservation education, habitat protection and species research. Since 2003, fund grants have been made to support 541 different marine-specific conservation projects on all seven continents.