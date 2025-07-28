Six Flags Over Georgia announces unprecedented benefit with 2026 Season Pass

MABLETON, Ga. — To celebrate the first anniversary of the merger between Cedar Fair and Six Flags, Six Flags Over Georgia today announced an unprecedented benefit with its 2026 season pass—unlimited access to more than 40 Six Flags Entertainment Corporation parks for the remainder of 2025 and all of 2026. North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator will launch this limited-time anniversary offer in every park beginning next week.

“This massive benefit is one that only Six Flags Entertainment can provide with more than 40 amusement, water and animal parks spanning three countries,” said Christian Dieckmann, chief commercial officer for Six Flags. “A 2026 Six Flags season pass is your international passport to fun with dynamic family entertainment, refreshing thrills and the world’s most exhilarating roller coasters.”

All 2026 Six Flags Over Georgia Gold and Prestige Passes purchased or renewed from July 30 through Sept. 1 will include this exclusive benefit as part of its ‘MVP (Most Valuable Pass) Sale.’ The sale will feature:

Lowest pricing of the year plus free parking

2026 Gold Pass purchases will include one bonus 2025 bring-a-friend free ticket

2026 Prestige Pass purchases will include two bonus 2025 bring-a-friend free tickets

Bring-a-friend tickets are valid through the end of the 2025 season at the park where the pass was purchased

Guests must purchase by Sept. 1 to receive these offers. Prices increase Sept. 2.

With this new MVP access, guests can take the ultimate road trip and experience everything the new Six Flags Entertainment has to offer across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including: