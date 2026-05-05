Ellis & Associates announces new 2026 associate honorees

Professional Lifeguard Instructor Trainers recognized for achievement and dedication as elite aquatic safety professionals

ORLANDO — Ellis & Associates, the world leader in aquatic safety and risk management since 1983, is proud to announce newly recognized Associate and Senior Associate honorees for 2026. These honorees are part of a dedicated group of more than 100 aquatic industry leaders who have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to lifeguard development and swimmer safety. As professional lifeguard Instructor Trainers (ITs), these Associates play a vital role in training lifeguards at their facility and around the world. E&A Senior Associate honorees have served as an active IT and Associate for ten years or more with a proven track record of leadership and professional excellence.

2026 New Associates Honorees:

Will Alsamerei, The Amenity Collective

Krissy Costill, The Amenity Collective

Mike Cote, Gold Fish Swim School

Stormy Czupil, American Resort Management

Jiith Dharmendra, Ocean Park Hong Kong

Dr. Ahmed El Sandoby, Dubai Municipality

John Famiano, Morey’s Piers & Beachfront Water Parks

Denzel Flowers, Jeff Ellis Management

Christina Hill, Typhoon Texas Waterpark

Vorrawan “Boom” James, Andamanda Phuket

D’Anna Johnson, Wilderness at the Smokies

Lindsey Lambert, Six Flags White Water

Sammy Linnenbrink, The Waterpark at Wild Island

Danny Murillo, Cedar Fair

Jennifer Rich, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

Madeleine Steward, Splash Kingdom

Renee Stewart, Aquaventure World Dubai

Morgan Walker, Sandcastle Water Park

2026 New Senior Associate Honorees:

Joe Eckman, Nashville Shores Waterpark

Megan Hartmann, Dutch Wonderland

Aundrea Nieto, Aquarabia Quiddiya City

Melanie Scholz, Great Wolf Lodge – Wisconsin Dells

Maggie Thomas, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown

Keenan Weiss, Great Wolf Lodge – Manteca

Bri Wilde, Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark

New honorees join current Associates in more than 43 countries in making a undeniable impact on the aquatic industry, personally impacting thousands of lifeguards and Instructors through their courses and advocacy.

“To become an Associate and Instructor Trainer with Ellis & Associates, an instructor must not only be qualified to train lifeguards, they must also be able to train other Trainers to convey that same level of high standards to others,” said Richard A. RAC Carroll, E&A Senior Vice President and COO. “Associates also represent E&A in their community, region or around the world. Their personal and professional commitment to accountability and excellence is to be commended and we thank them for their hard work.”