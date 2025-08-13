The spookiest time of the year returns at Six Flags Over Texas with Fright Fest presented by Snickers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fright Fest presented by SNICKERS takes Halloween to the spookiest level as Six Flags Over Texas is transformed into the most haunting and immersive landscape packed with brand-new spine-tingling scare zones, terrifying haunted mazes inspired by iconic horror films, ghoulish characters that push courage to the limit, live entertainment and hair-raising attractions.

Six Flags Over Texas will be the only theme park in the country offering an exclusive haunted maze inspired by the films The Strangers: Chapters 1 & 2. Making their return are haunted mazes based on other iconic films including New Line Cinema’s The Conjuring Universe, Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022), and SAW: Legacy of Terror.

In addition to six haunted houses, this year Fright Fest offers five interactive scare zones, including four brand-new themed areas that are sure to terrify the bravest of souls. With award-winning live entertainment featuring uber frightening characters, plus limited-edition food, beverage and merchandise, guests are guaranteed a Halloween season to remember.

Fright Fest runs on weekends and select days Sept.12-Nov. 2 starting at 6 p.m. and is recommended for guests 13+.

With the youngest guests in mind, this year for the first time, the park’s fall festivities include family-friendly Halloween activities filled with interactive spooky-fun, a children’s costume contest, a skeleton dance party and tons of candy for yummy trick-or-treating.

2025 FRIGHT FEST HIGHLIGHTS:

Six Haunted Mazes – Open at 6 p.m. at different locations throughout the park.

NEW: The Strangers: No Escape – Knock, Knock. Inspired by the films The Strangers: Chapter 1 & 2, enter The Strangers: No Escape , where the iconic masked figures lurk in the shadows and engage in the ultimate hunt. This unnerving experience raises a sense of fear as you are terrorized with no mercy and no motive.

NEW: EverSmile Industries presented by M&M'S® – Guests will discover the atomic age of tomorrow in this cheery factory tour and discover how easy happiness can be when it's built from the inside out.

SAW: Legacy of Terror – Welcome to the ultimate trial of survival in SAW: Legacy of Terror. Step into the world of SAW with a diabolical experience honoring the franchise's legacy of terror by plunging into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind. Traverse iconic scenes inspired by the films and come face to face with some of John Kramer's most diabolical contraptions before time runs out.

The Conjuring Universe –- Based on New Line Cinema's iconic horror franchise, enter the Warrens' occult museum where their most terrifying cases await. Face Annabelle's malevolent stare, flee from The Nun's unholy presence and survive the Perron farmhouse's demonic forces. Each cursed artifact awakens ancient evil. Tonight, you're not just observing their cases; you've become part of them.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) – Welcome back to Harlow, Texas—in this corner of the world, secrets are buried deep and a dark truth lurks behind closed doors. You may think this ghost town has potential, but these blighted buildings harbor bloody memories. Leatherface haunts these streets, and your arrival has driven him to slaughter.

Terror at the Polynesian Palm presented by SKITTLES® – Everyone is warned to stay away from the abandoned Polynesian Palm Hotel, where deadly flowers bloom and the resurrected wait in the dark.

All haunted mazes require the purchase of a Haunted Attraction Pass which grants access to all mazes throughout the night, depending on crowd size and availability. The All Season Haunted Attractions Pass grants guests unlimited maze access for the entire 2025 season.

Five Scare Zones: Starting at 7 p.m.,park pathways become unpredictable horror zones filled with terrorizing ghoulish characters and spooky décor.

NEW: Foresaken Fairgrounds – Twisted clowns and haunted rides trap the unwary at Vanta Vexx’s cursed carnival.

NEW: Plague – As a deadly fog rolls in, masked plague doctors won't let guests escape Temperance's final cure.

NEW: The Last Harvest presented by SNICKERS® – Scarecrows and harvesters hunt for souls among the dying crop at Thessaly's cursed fields.

Scarecrows and harvesters hunt for souls among the dying crop at Thessaly’s cursed fields. Trick ‘r Treat – Based on the darkly comic Halloween classic: enter a world where tricks dominate treats and learn the season’s rules before setting out into this twisted Candy Trail nightmare. This spine-chilling experience will test your bravery and make you think twice before trick-or-treating again.

Outlaws Revenge – Maudine Hollow's undead outlaws ride for blood and vengeance from beyond the grave.

Live Entertainment:

NEW: Toxicity – The Southern Palace is the venue for this electrifying circus spectacle where gravity is defied and survival is an art. Amid rusted wreckage and scorched earth, acrobats soar through the air with reckless grace, contorting and vaulting in acts that echo the raw resilience of a world reborn.

Tricks and Treats Daytime Family Activities:

Trick-or-Treat Trail – little ones get to collect candy and meet friendly characters

Skelebration Dance Party – rockin’ music and themed activities for the entire family

Costume Contest – the best costumes compete for a chance to win special prizes

The Spectral Sisters – a jazzy group of gals performNew Orleans-inspired harmonies and spooky humor

Oktoberfest Presented by Cash App

The fall season would not be complete without our Oktoberfest celebration, where guests can enjoy German-inspired food, seasonal brews, lively music, party games and competitions. Oktoberfest presented by Cash App runs every weekend, Sept. 12-Nov. 2.