Bricks of Wonder extends successful LEGO art exhibition at Westfield Mall near The Hague through 4 January 2026 and confirms first international bookings

The LEGO art exhibition Bricks of Wonder has announced that its run at Westfield Mall of the Netherlands near The Hague will be extended through 4 January 2026 due to continued success. The exhibition originally opened in late May and was set to close in September. The coming months now offer the final opportunity to experience this public favourite in the Netherlands.

Bricks of Wonder is the largest touring solo exhibition of LEGO art in the world. It features more than 150 original works by Belgian engineer, comedian and artist Dirk Denoyelle, one of the first LEGO Certified Professionals globally. His creations range from a Rubens mosaic composed of 300,000 bricks to artistic interpretations of Van Gogh and Dalí, and lifelike portraits of cultural icons such as Mr Bean, Hagrid (from Harry Potter), Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson.

Visitors explore thematic galleries with multiple Instagrammable moments, get hands-on in the PlayZone with over one million extra LEGO and DUPLO bricks, and browse a curated shop featuring exclusive merchandise. A free audio tour, voiced by the artist himself, is available on the visitor’s own phone.

Bricks of Wonder is developed and produced by The Experience Link, an Amsterdam-based company specialising in the creation of innovative cultural and leisure destinations. The team oversees every stage of the process, from concept and design to production, marketing and operations. In addition to Bricks of Wonder, the company is preparing two new touring titles, set to launch later in 2026.

“Bricks of Wonder shows how art and entertainment can enhance one another beyond the walls of traditional institutions,” says producer Daniëlle van den Beemd. “This location attracts visitors of all generations, the positive response has exceeded our expectations, and Bricks of Wonder receives exceptionally high audience ratings.”

The exhibition is available for new presentations from mid-January 2026. The second and third quarters of the year have already been secured by venues in European capital cities. The concept is scalable from 1,000 to 1,500 square metres or more, and is suitable for shopping malls, leisure venues, cultural locations, conference and exhibition centres and museums.