Autumn comes alive at Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As crisp autumn air begins to make its way into the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood comes to life with the sights, sounds and flavors of fall during the Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 12 – Oct. 27, 2025). The park is dressed and ready for the season with brilliant fall décor inspired by the Smokies’ beauty.

New to the fun this year, Country Fair transforms into the fanciful Candy Corn Country to celebrate this colorful fall treat! In this playful area, fun and sweetness grow together to create lifelong family memories in shades of yellow, white and orange.

From day to night, Dollywood transforms into a glowing wonderland with the return of Great Pumpkin LumiNights, a family favorite event that has previously been named as the theme park industry’s best fall event. Great Pumpkin LumiNights features a whimsical collection of pumpkin icons and intricately carved displays, plus ride-themed creations that pay tribute to favorites like Big Bear Mountain, Wild Eagle and Lightning Rod.

Throughout the festival, the air is filled with music from award-winning Southern gospel, bluegrass, country, and Americana artists performing across the park. Returning favorites join fresh acts, creating a dynamic entertainment lineup over the festival’s six weeks. More than 700 live performances take place during the run of the festival.

A number of headline artists take up residence during the Harvest Festival including Triumphant Quartet (Sept. 15-19), Keith Anderson (Sept. 20-21), The Grascals (Sept. 22-24), Lee Roy Parnell (Sept. 28), Sidewalk Prophets (Sept. 29- Oct. 3), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (Oct. 5-7; Oct. 13-14), Emily Ann Roberts (Oct. 8-12) and Dailey & Vincent (Oct. 15-19). All concerts are included with park admission.

The artistry doesn’t stop with the music — Dollywood’s skilled craftspeople offer treasures, from autumn-scented candles to hand-blown glass ornaments, while visiting artisans showcase a number of handmade items perfect for that special gift to commemorate a harvesttime day at Dollywood.

The park’s Harvest Sky above Showstreet bursts with color, while more than 12,000 pumpkins fill every corner of the park. Guests also can enjoy including gargantuan gourds of nearly 1,000 pounds at the Colossal Pumpkin Patch presented by Food City. Many kid-favorite characters also will be in the park, including Harvey and the Pumpkin Master, for unforgettable photo moments.

Fall flavors take center stage with pumpkin-spiced and harvest-inspired dishes available at both seasonal locations and park restaurants. Guests can enjoy hearty options like smoked pork flatbread, creamy butternut squash ravioli, corn strips and stuffed acorn squash. Sweet tooths will be satisfied with tasty treats such as salted caramel apple elephant ear, candy corn punch and pumpkin whoopie pie. The popular tasting pass returns, allowing guests to sample multiple festival specialties for one price.

The celebration continues at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s Heart Song Lodge & Resort, where guests can enjoy fall-themed crafts at Camp DW, seasonal culinary creations, and intimate live music performances. Special ticket packages provide a variety of exclusive resort benefits like complimentary TimeSaver passes and trolley service alongside Dollywood tickets and tasting passes.

From the glow of Great Pumpkin LumiNights to the rich flavors and unforgettable music, the Harvest Festival is a must-see celebration of fall in the Smoky Mountains. For more information, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.