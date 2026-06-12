Brogent unveils ‘R-Ride’ at IAAPA Asia, announcing powerful Japanese IP alliances and 5 Southeast Asian projects

Brogent Technologies Inc. presented its latest portfolio of innovations at IAAPA Expo Asia 2026, showcasing next-generation ride systems, expanded content experiences, and a strategic collaboration with one of Japan’s most iconic intellectual properties.

At the forefront of the presentation, Brogent debuted its latest innovation, R-Ride, a motion theater equipped with a 360-degree panoramic screen, advanced motion seating, and a 360-degree rotation system. The system rotates at 8 RPM, delivering a seamless yet adrenaline-pumping thrill. This integrated system plunges guests directly into the heart of the action, bringing catastrophic tornadoes, howling sandstorms, and colossal monster attacks to life with unprecedented, spine-tingling realism. Brogent is honored to introduce R-Ride at VinWonders in Vietnam, with the attraction scheduled to open in Q4 2027.

In addition, Brogent presented a series of new attractions developed for VinWonders, including o-Ride Flying Theater, recognized as the first LED-based flying theater in Southeast Asia, and v-Ride 360 Motion Theater, a balloon-inspired ride experience that simulates the sensation of soaring in a hot air balloon. The product lineup further includes v-Ride Vessel, a 100-seat immersive sea adventure platform, and a Planetarium Theater designed for astronomical exploration experiences. These systems collectively demonstrate Brogent’s capability in delivering a comprehensive range of media-based attraction solutions across multiple formats.

In parallel with its hardware innovations, Brogent continues to advance its leadership in immersive content creation. Building on the success of “Africa”, the first installment of the Volare Over Earth series, the company is developing a new collection of films aimed at expanding storytelling scope and encouraging global exploration.

Following “Africa”, Brogent’s twelve-episode flying theater series Volare Over Earth continues with “Japan”, a brand-new flying theater experience based on an international co-production TV program developed by NHK and Brogent. More than a visual journey, the film explores the relationship between landscape and culture, illustrating how water and wind shape cycles of life and human experience. “Niagara” presents an aerial journey over one of the world’s most iconic natural landmarks, combining visual spectacles with historical and cultural narrative elements. “Switzerland” transports audiences across diverse environments, ranging from alpine landscapes to lake regions and extreme sports destinations. These productions further reinforce Brogent’s commitment to redefining entertainment through cinematic immersion.

Brogent also pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Toho Global Inc. to develop a new immersive flying theater experience, “GODZILLA THE RIDE: GREAT CLASH.” The project is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Academy Award® winner for Best Visual Effects for Godzilla Minus One. Recognized for his groundbreaking visual storytelling and technical excellence, Yamazaki brings a distinguished creative vision and high cinematic standard to the project, elevating the experience of this globally recognized intellectual property within a next-generation immersive format. This film is now available for licensing.

Brogent remains committed to pushing the boundaries of immersive entertainment through continuous innovation in both technology and storytelling. By integrating advanced ride systems with high-quality cinematic content and strategic partnerships, the company continues to deliver compelling experiences that meet the evolving demands of global audiences.