Gardaland Resort kicks off the summer with the opening of Legoland Water Park Gardaland

LEGOLAND Water Park Gardaland reopens until 13 September, launching the summer season at Gardaland Resort.

The LEGO-themed water park has no parallel in Italy, a place where LEGO bricks take centre stage in an immersive experience for all generations. Covering an area of 15,000 m2, LEGOLAND Water Park is an unforgettable day out for everyone, a place where fun meets creativity and everyone is free to “build” their own summer, playing, relaxing and spending quality time together.

Here, everyone can choose how to spend their day: getting the adrenaline pumping on the thrilling slides of Jungle Adventures, unwinding in more peaceful and refreshing areas like Jungle Oasis and Pirate Bay, or enjoying a creative experience by customising a personal LEGO dinghy before setting off on the LEGO River Adventure, the gentle water course that winds through Miniland, the area where some of Italy’s most iconic monuments have been recreated in 1:20 scale using thousands of LEGO bricks. From the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Basilica of San Marco and through to the Duomo of Milan and modern-day Milan, with its iconic yellow tram and towering skyscrapers, the journey becomes an exciting adventure centred around play, discovery and imagination.

Creativity also takes centre stage at LEGO® Creation Island, where visitors can build their own custom LEGO® boats or decorate a giant sandcastle. Those who like something more energetic can choose from the slides of Jumbo Rapids, Crocodile Creek and Flamingo Falls, or immerse themselves in the Beach Party, a multi-level area filled with water games, colourful slides and giant buckets ready to catch people by surprise.

The little ones can also enjoy an area created just for them at DUPLO® Splash, featuring mini-slides, water animals and interactive games inspired by the polar regions and the jungle.

LEGOLAND® Water Park Gardaland is much more than just a water park: it is an interactive and creative experience where fun comes in different shapes and sizes for every age and every type of holiday, turning play into a chance to share special moments together, be amazed, and build unforgettable summer memories, brick by brick.