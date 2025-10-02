Dollywood’s Harvest Festival artist spotlight: Emily Ann Roberts

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As the nights get cooler and the Smoky Mountain leaves turn vibrant shades of orange and red, the joyous sounds of live music fill the air during Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (now-Oct.27). Dollywood welcomes a number of guest-favorite artists during the Harvest Festival, including East Tennessee singer/songwriter, Emily Ann Roberts (Oct. 8-12). This year, the rising country star has shared the stage as a supporting act on tours with Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Megan Moroney.

Roberts began her career while still in high school, competing as part of Blake Shelton’s team during NBC’s The Voice, Season 9. This opportunity propelled her career, leading to the release of her first gospel album, Bigger Than Me, in 2017. Since then, she has continued to increase in popularity, including the release of her full-length album, Can’t Hide Country, which has more than 23 million streams.

Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, Roberts and her family visited Dollywood often throughout her childhood. As her career continues to gain momentum, Roberts remains grounded by her roots.

“Dollywood was one of the biggest highlights of my childhood,” said Roberts. “From the rides to the food to the shows, it fills my senses with the feeling of home in East Tennessee. I’m so honored to now bring my music to my favorite place.”

Roberts says she loves the park’s rollercoasters, and her favorite is a Dollywood classic.

“Growing up, my favorite ride was Blazing Fury,” Roberts recalled. “I remember every time we went to the park, I would ride Blazing Fury as many times as I could. I would get off the ride and get right back in line over and over.”

Roberts is among the many artists performing during the Harvest Festival, which delights guests with more than 700 individual performances. Other artists include Sidewalk Prophets, Triumphant Quartet, Daily & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Grascals, Keith Anderson and The Original Coalminers featuring Emily Portman’s Always Loretta.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival offers more than just live music. During the day, guests can enjoy harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to the park’s award-winning Great Pumpkin LumiNights. Dollywood theme park is open daily from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. during the Harvest Festival.