Legoland California Resort kicks off the global soccer celebration with a Lego SoFi Stadium transformation

CARLSBAD, Calif. — With global soccer fever in full swing, LEGOLAND® California Resort is bringing the excitement to MINILAND USA with a special soccer takeover of its iconic LEGO® SoFi Stadium, the largest LEGO stadium in the world.

The brick-built replica has been transformed with thousands of additional LEGO elements, including soccer players and match-day details that capture the energy of the sport in a way only LEGOLAND California can. Guests may even spot the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) playing the Paraguay team on the mini field!

Brick-by-Brick Fun Facts:

At more than 30 feet long, 15 feet wide, and over 4 feet tall, the LEGO SoFi Stadium is the largest LEGO stadium in the world.

A team of 25 Master Model Builders spent more than 6,000 hours constructing the model using over 500,000 LEGO bricks.

The soccer-themed makeover added anadditional15,000 LEGO bricks,requiredtwoadditionalbuilders, and took 15 hours to complete.

The soccer-inspired transformation will be on display throughout the summer in MINILAND USA.

The excitement continues from June 11 through July 19 with the FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience – an all-new, high-energy event, exclusively at LEGOLAND Resorts, transforming the Resorts into a celebration of soccer fandom and LEGO® play. Designed to celebrate the fever pitch levels of excitement coming this soccer season, families can take on the challenge and score against a LEGO® Minifigure, sharpen their technique in Spot Shot and Super Squad activities.

The LEGO SoFi Stadium takeover and FIFA® World Cup 2026 Experience are both included with regular admission to LEGOLAND California Resort.

To extend the family fun all year long, LEGOLAND California Resort is offering guests the chance to save up to $100 on select Annual Passes for a limited time.

Just steps away from the Park’s entrance, LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel offer guests complimentary daily hot breakfast, nightly kids’ entertainment and fully themed rooms, including the new LEGO® City themed rooms!