Brogent Technologies unveiled next-generation motion ride and Japan’s first LED Flying Theater at IAAPA Expo Europe 2025

Brogent Technologies announced major milestones in immersive entertainment at the IAAPA Expo Europe 2025, including the launch of the groundbreaking motion ride v-Ride Explorer PLUSand the debut of Japan’s first 8K LED flying theater at Huis Ten Bosch.

In collaboration with Huis Ten Bosch, Brogent Technologies launched Air Cruise The Ride, the first flying theater in Japan to feature an 8K LED dome screen. Utilizing Brogent’s state-of-the-art flying theater system, the attraction delivers visuals with unmatched clarity, vibrant colors, and deep contrast, creating a lifelike and fully immersive flight experience. Guests are enveloped in stunning visuals, synchronized motion, and dynamic 4D effects, bringing a new dimension of excitement to Japan’s largest theme park.

Alongside this achievement, Brogent introduced the v-Ride Explorer PLUS, a next-generation motion ride designed for high-intensity storytelling. With a dynamic motion base, fully rotational 360° platform, and panoramic screen, the attraction surrounds guests with breathtaking visuals. From roaring sandstorms to swirling tornadoes, every scene is brought to life with powerful motion and total sensory impact. Its modular design also allows each vehicle to operate independently, giving operators greater flexibility in layout and programming.

Brogent’s landmark projects including Niagara Takes Flight in Canada, ChangAn Above in China, and Air Cruise The Ride in Japan, demonstrate Brogent’s unwavering commitment to redefining immersive entertainment. By seamlessly combining cutting-edge hardware, advanced software, and groundbreaking content, Brogent continues to set new benchmarks for storytelling, audience engagement, and the future of theme park experiences worldwide.