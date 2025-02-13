Forbes names Dollywood among America’s best employers

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With hiring events in full swing for Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season, another national publication has recognized Dollywood as one of America’s best. Announced today, Forbes has placed Dollywood on its 10th annual list of America’s Best Midsize Employers.The Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park is the only theme park to rank on Forbes’ midsize company list.

With a caring culture, generous benefits, unparalleled company growth and numerous employment opportunities on the horizon, Dollywood employees — also known as hosts — understand firsthand why thecompany has received so much positive attention as an employer.

“We say it often, but the culture we enjoy at Dollywood Parks & Resorts truly sets us apart from many other employers,” said Susan Loveday, Dollywood Vice President of Human Resources. “It can sound cliché, but when we talk about our host family and our hosts supporting each other like family, that really is the atmosphere you find here. The genuine care our hosts show for one another is inspiring and manifests itself in the way our hosts are able to take care of our guests. It is the reason why the Dollywood guest experience is consistently ranked among the best in the world.

“We offer great benefits, as well as wonderful growth and advancement opportunities, but the welcoming environment created by our hosts for our guests — and each other — is what makes Dollywood some place special.”

Dollywood was represented well among the 498 companies on Forbes’ list of the best midsize employers. The list includes companies across 25 industry sectors, with only 15 companies in the “Travel & Leisure” sector of which Dollywood was included. Among those companies, Dollywood ranked second. Dollywood’s overall ranking on the list is 142.

Among the companies in the Travel & Leisure sector are Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort (#54), Dollywood Parks & Resorts (#142), Aristocrat (#161), and Virgin Group (#197). Also on the Travel & Leisure list are Royal Caribbean (#360), Kalahari Resorts (#379) and Tripadvisor. Among the Top 5 companies across all industry sectors on the list are Shriners Hospitals (#1), Federal Communications Commission (#2), Western Carolina University (#3), Toll Brothers (#4) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Commission (#5). Others on the list include Patagonia (#50), Wake Forest (#55), and Blue Bell Ice Cream (#61).

According to Statista, the firm that administers the best employers survey on behalf of Forbes, an independent survey was taken by more than 217,000 U.S. employees working at companies with a national workforce of more than 1,000 workers. In total, 1,199 employers were recognized across the 25 sectors on the midsize and large industry lists. The companies are divided into 701 large (more than 5,000 U.S. employees) and 498 midsize (1,000 to 5,000 employees) employers. The only theme park company on the large employers list was Hershey Entertainment and Resorts (#588).

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect feedback from respondents in an anonymous survey who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. As with all Forbes lists, companies pay no fee to be considered.

Pointing to Dollywood host job satisfaction, the Pigeon Forge park has long been voted as the friendliest theme park in the world. The park also is the only park to win the Golden Ticket Award for Best Guest Experience, which factors friendliness of employees — along with cleanliness and value — into its selection consideration. The prestigious Golden Ticket Awards are given annually by industry publication Amusement Today. In late October, Dollywood was named the #1 theme park in the country on Newsweek’s 2025 ranking of America’s Best Customer Service organizations.

From part-time positions for students to full-time careers with advancement opportunities, working at Dollywood may very well become a lifetime home for those looking for a position that means “a little more.” The company is gearing up for a busy 2025 season with available positions currently posted at dollywoodjobs.com. Two hiring events remain on the calendar: this Saturday (Feb. 15) at Sevierville Civic Center and Feb. 22 at Morristown Landing. Both events take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2025 operating season as well as for shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Positions are available on several teams including Dollywood’s award-winning culinary and merchandise teams, park operations positions including ride operators, ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, and more. Among the openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country water park are house and grounds, lifeguards and culinary services positions. Dollywood’s lodging properties also have a number of openings available includingfood and beverage, front desk, bell/valet and housekeeping positions.

Interested applicants may view opportunities, as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position, at dollywoodjobs.com. Applicants can signify their interest in a position by following the online instructions to complete the application process. Technical support will be available at the hiring events to assist applicants in the process if needed.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through Herschend’s GROW U. program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends. Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to many regional attractions, theaters and experiences. A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider. Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.