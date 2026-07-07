Djurs Sommerland to open Northern Europe’s first Hot Racer Coaster in 2027

Djurs Sommerland will introduce Northern Europe’s first Hot Racer Coaster in 2027, representing an investment of more than EUR 14 million. The new ride will also be the tallest and fastest Hot Racer Coaster in Europe and will be the park’s first roller coaster to feature inversions.

The coaster, named Midgårdsormen – the Midgard Serpent from Norse mythology – will be located in Vikingeland, which is being expanded by 15,000 m² as part of a broader development of the park.

With a top speed of 75 km/h, two launches and three inversions, the new ride combines a unique layout with a highly dynamic ride experience.

A significant step forward for Djurs Sommerland

Midgårdsormen represents a significant step forward for the park, introducing both a new coaster experience and a higher level of intensity.

“This is an important step in the continued development of Djurs Sommerland. For the first time, we are introducing inversions while continuing to focus on experiences that appeal to a broad audience,” says CEO Henrik B. Nielsen.

The coaster will be the park’s 10th roller coaster, further strengthening Djurs Sommerland’s position as one of the leading roller coaster destinations in the Nordic region.

Innovative design from Intamin

Developed in collaboration with Intamin AG, Midgårdsormen is based on the manufacturer’s Hot Racer platform, featuring:

A single-rail track system

Single-seat trains

A layout designed for rapid transitions and continuous movement

The 603-metre layout is designed to deliver continuous speed, rapid directional changes and moments of weightlessness throughout the ride experience.

Family thrill with strong re-rideable value

The coaster is designed as a family thrill ride, with a minimum height requirement of 120 cm.

This places Midgårdsormen within a growing segment of rides that combine accessibility with a more dynamic and intense experience.

The unique layout and launch-driven system support:

Constant action and momentum throughout the ride

Sustained energy throughout the ride

Strong re-rideable value

Expansion of Vikingeland

Midgårdsormen is the centrepiece of a major expansion of Vikingeland, which will also include:

New dining options

A large playground

Additional retail facilities

The existing coaster Thors Hammer will remain an integral part of the themed area.

Inspired by Norse mythology

The attraction is themed around Midgårdsormen, the legendary sea serpent from Norse mythology.

The theme is reflected in the ride experience through continuous motion, sudden changes of direction and moments of unpredictability, echoing the power and unpredictability of the mythical creature itself.

Part of a long-term strategy

The investment forms part of Djurs Sommerland’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its position as one of Northern Europe’s leading family destinations.

“Our ambition is to continue developing the park with high-quality attractions and experiences that enhance the overall guest experience,” concludes Henrik B. Nielsen.