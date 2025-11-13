Florida’s gentle giants get a second chance thanks to SeaWorld’s Rescue Team

ORLANDO — In celebration of Manatee Awareness Month, SeaWorld Orlando is reminding Floridians of their shared responsibility to protect one of the state’s most beloved species. The park’s Rescue Team recently returned its 42nd rehabilitated manatee of the year to his natural habitat after a remarkable two-month recovery from a boat strike injury.

The 675-pound male, Barber, was rescued near Barber Bridge and the spot that inspired his name. When rescuers first found him, Barber was floating unevenly with his right side sticking high out of the water — a sign of internal injury from a boat strike. Because of the damage, he couldn’t control his buoyancy or dive to feed properly. Upon arrival at SeaWorld’s Rescue Center, veterinarians and zoological specialists worked around the clock to stabilize his condition, treat his wounds, and restore his strength.

“Seeing Barber return to the wild after all the effort that went into his care is the most rewarding part of what we do,” said Mallorie McCormick, Senior Zoological Specialist on SeaWorld Orlando’s Rescue Team. “From monitoring his eating habits to resolving his boat-strike injuries, it takes a team effort across our rescue, veterinary, and lab departments. Watching him swim away healthy… that’s our ultimate success story.”

In just eight weeks, Barber gained more than 150 pounds and regained full buoyancy, a testament to the expertise and dedication of SeaWorld’s animal care specialists and the collaborative statewide Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP). SeaWorld Orlando is one of only five critical care facilities in Florida capable of providing long-term treatment for injured, orphaned, or ill manatees.

SeaWorld encourages all water lovers to take action to help protect manatees and keep our waterways safe for everyone:

Follow posted speed zones and “Manatee Awareness” signs.

Wear polarized sunglasses to spot manatees more easily.

Watch for circular ripples or “footprints” that signal a manatee swimming just below the surface.

Give wildlife space… never chase, touch, or feed them.

Dispose of trash properly so it doesn’t end up in the water.

SeaWorld Orlando has rescued more than 1,000 manatees since launching its rescue program in 1976, continuing a commitment to conservation and wildlife rescue that spans about five decades. Every successful return like Barber’s serves as a reminder that small actions can make a big difference for these gentle giants.