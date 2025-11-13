Fun Spot America announces huge Black Friday savings on 2026 season passes

ORLANDO — Fun Spot America, known for providing family-friendly entertainment and thrilling experiences across its three parks, is kicking off its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale with exclusive savings on 2026 Season Passes and 2026 Ultimate Season Passes.

HUGE Season Pass savings are here! Starting November 14th through Sunday, December 1st, guests can purchase a 2026 Season Pass for just $89.95 or a 2026 Ultimate Season Pass for only $229.95 when purchased online. Check out the incredible value and exclusive perks that come with each pass. This special promotion offers families, thrill-seekers, and all park-goers the chance to experience unlimited fun at Fun Spot America’s parks in Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta at the best price of the year.

Key Highlights of the Black Friday Sale!

2026 Season Pass Online Price – $89.95 (Regularly $129.95)

2026 Ultimate Season Pass Online Price – $229.95 (Regularly $289.95)

Flexible Payment Plans – Features 3 monthly payments as low as $14.99/month with your initial down payment of $54.98 for a Regular Season Pass.

Passes are valid at all three Fun Spot America locations: Orlando, Kissimmee, and Atlanta

Beginning November 14th, Black Friday Sale is available through Sunday, December 1.

“The Black Friday sale is our biggest promotion of the year, and we are excited to bring our guests the best deal on 2026 Season Passes,” said John Arie Jr., Owner and CEO at Fun Spot America. “It’s the perfect opportunity for families and thrill-seekers to lock in a full year of fun at a fantastic price, with the added benefit of flexible payments if they choose.”

Unmatched Value and Fun for All Ages

Fun Spot America’s Season Passes offer unlimited access to the park’s thrilling rides, attractions, and fun-filled events throughout the year. Whether it’s enjoying Roller Coasters, Go Karts, or Family-Friendly Attractions, there’s something for everyone at Fun Spot America.