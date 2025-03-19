Six Flags Great Adventure announces Jeremy Hacker as first Executive Chef in park’s history

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure is proud to introduce Jeremy Hacker as the park’s first Executive Chef. Chef Hacker’s leadership and culinary expertise marks a new chapter in Six Flags Great Adventure’s commitment to elevating the park’s dining experience.

Chef Hacker’s career has been defined by a passion for creating innovative, high-quality dishes at popular establishments including PJ Whelihan’s and Xfinity Live. Known for his skill in seafood and Italian cuisine, he will lead the park’s culinary team to offer a variety of exciting dining options that complement the park’s world-class attractions.

“I’m excited to bring a fresh, dynamic approach to dining at Six Flags,” Chef Hacker said. “Whether it’s introducing new offerings or elevating classic dishes, my goal is to offer guests a memorable dining experience that matches the thrill of the park.”

Chef Hacker, a resident of Elk Township, NJ, is a devoted husband and father of three.