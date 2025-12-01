Wands at the ready! Harry Potter is coming to Legoland Deutschland Resort

In a magical fusion of creativity, wizardry and play, Merlin Entertainments and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences are joining forces to create the world’s first LEGO Harry Potter land and the first-ever Harry Potter themed guest accommodation – at LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort. This new land in Germany will see HogwartsTM meet LEGO bricks in a location-based setting for the first time.

Fiona Eastwood, Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments said: “Partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences is the ultimate showcase of what we do best – transforming the world’s most iconic brands into memorable, immersive experiences for millions of guests. Our longstanding partnership with the LEGO Group has already delivered joyful moments of play for families, and now, by bringing the wizarding world to life in brick form at LEGOLAND, we’re raising the bar for creativity and innovation like never before.”

She continued to say: “We’re incredibly excited to unveil LEGO Harry Potter on an epic scale, as we accelerate the growth of LEGOLAND Resorts and elevate them into world-class destinations. This partnership launches at our Resort in Germany and marks Merlin’s largest-ever single investment into an existing site, reflecting our strategy to prioritise locations with the greatest growth potential. I can’t wait to see our brilliant creative teams come together to bring this magical new land to life, enchanting fans with spellbinding adventures and iconic characters.”

Peter van Roden, EVP Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences said: “Working alongside Merlin Entertainments and the LEGO Group over the years has always led to unforgettable and unique experiences for fans and we are thrilled to extend the partnership with one of our most beloved franchises. We are always looking for new ways for the millions of Harry Potter fans around the world to extend the magic and further connect with the iconic films. This new destination will allow fans to step into in the familiar LEGO Harry Potter aesthetic they have been constructing for years and physically experience the wizarding world like never before.”

More details on the plans for LEGOLAND Deutschland Resort will be announced in the next 12 months.