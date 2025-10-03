Seven States Power Corporation and Sevier County Electric System unveil 14 EV charging ports at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Seven States Power Corporation (Seven States), in partnership with Sevier County Electric System (SCES) and Dollywood Parks & Resorts, is proud to announce the ribbon cutting and official unveiling of seven new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations with 14 charging ports and 10 solar-powered umbrella charging units at Dollywood, one of the nation’s leading theme park destinations.

The new EV charging stations mark another exciting step forward in advancing transportation infrastructure to support the growing demand for electric vehicles in East Tennessee. Designed, developed, and deployed by Seven States, the project reflects a commitment to innovation, community partnership, and serving Dollywood guests. The 10 solar-powered umbrellas will be installed in the Country Fair area, providing guests with a convenient and shaded place to charge their devices.

“Dollywood is a treasured landmark for families and visitors from across the country,” said Betsey Kirk McCall, President and CEO of Seven States. “We are honored to partner with SCES and Dollywood to deliver technology that adds convenience for guests while enhancing innovation in the region.”

The addition of the charging stations and umbrellas highlight the shared vision of Seven States Power and SCES to expand access to energy solutions across the region. SCES provides electric power to more than 61,000 customers across Sevier County, Tennessee. As a locally owned public power utility, SCES has served the community for over 80 years with a focus on reliability, affordability, customer service, and innovation.

“These projects represent our commitment to supporting innovation to meet the needs of our community. By working together, we’re helping ensure that both residents and visitors have access to the energy solutions of tomorrow, right here in Sevier County,” said Allen Robbins, CEO of SCES.

The ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates not only the completion of these projects, but also the growing collaboration between local utilities, community partners, and attractions to create a more modern energy future for Tennessee.

“This partnership with Seven States and Sevier County Electric highlights the importance of regional collaboration to build infrastructure that supports both the local community and the millions of visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains each year. By investing in this technology, we are helping pave the way for a more sustainable future, while reinforcing our role as a leader in both the tourism industry and the community we call home,” said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. “These investments further enhance our guest experience by providing services to help meet two emerging needs of those who visit.”

The charging stations will be available for use to patrons in Dollywood’s Preferred Parking Lot.