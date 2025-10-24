Interstellar Arc, the highly anticipated, fully immersive spacefaring experience, now open at Area15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Interstellar Arc, the awe-inspiring new immersive experience from the Emmy Award-winning creators at Felix & Paul Studios, is now open exclusively at AREA15 in Las Vegas. Guests are invited to embark on a captivating emotional journey, set centuries in the future and light-years from Earth.

Blending cinematic storytelling with next-generation immersive technology, Interstellar Arc propels audiences into humanity’s future among the stars. The fully immersive experience unfolds inside a 20,000-square-foot, custom-built venue at AREA15, featuring cutting-edge visuals, interactive environments, and sensory world-building that push the boundaries of virtual reality storytelling.

“Interstellar Arc is the culmination of more than a decade crafting immersive, story-driven experiences — making people feel truly present in another world,” said Paul Raphaël, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Felix & Paul Studios. “Interstellar Arc isn’t an escape from reality — it expands it, creating a world that reacts to you and blurs the line between imagination and the real.”

Guests begin their journey in the 25th century, departing from HEXO Spaceport One at AREA15 in Las Vegas. After boarding the Interstellar Arc spaceship, they enter cryogenic sleep and awaken 262 years later as they approach their final destination. In the gravity-defying environment of the spaceship, passengers reconstruct memories and rediscover their purpose as explorers of a new world.

“Exploration drives humanity forward,” said Félix Lajeunesse, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Felix & Paul Studios. “Interstellar Arc imagines how intergenerational collaboration, and advancements in science and technology, will propel our future among the stars. Humanity is a young species in a young universe, and our journey into the cosmos is just beginning, creating an opportunity for us to imagine what that future will look like.”

Early participants have praised Interstellar Arc for its emotional depth, cinematic atmosphere, and shared sense of connection, while others highlighted its awe-inspiring scale and magnitude.

Felix & Paul Studios are leaders and pioneers in immersive entertainment. Their Emmy Award-winning work includes a long-term collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, Jurassic World, and Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

With Interstellar Arc — its most ambitious project yet — the studio fuses the emotional power of immersive cinematic storytelling with a decade of collaboration with NASA, to present an original and resounding vision of humanity’s spacefaring future.

No other place blends art, technology and entertainment like AREA15 in Las Vegas, making it the ideal launchpad for this avant-garde journey. In a city built on bold experiences, Interstellar Arc raises the bar with a hyper-realistic, fully embodied space adventure from the world’s leading immersive-entertainment visionaries.