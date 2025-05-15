NRCMA: Four historic roller coaster cars saved and preserved

PLAINVIEW, Texas — The National Roller Coaster Museum and Archives (NRCMA), the world’s largest collection of historic amusement ride vehicles and memorabilia, has successfully raised the funds to save and preserve four historic coaster cars from across North America, all thanks to ride enthusiasts from around the world.

The vehicles that fans helped the museum rescue from the scrapyard are:

Kingda Ka : Retired from Six Flags Great Adventure as the tallest and second fastest roller coaster on Earth.

Retired from Six Flags Great Adventure as the tallest and second fastest roller coaster on Earth. Nighthawk : Retired from Carowinds as the world’s first flying roller coaster.

Retired from Carowinds as the world’s first flying roller coaster. La Vibora : Retired from Six Flags Over Texas as the last “Swiss Bob” in operation.

Retired from Six Flags Over Texas as the last “Swiss Bob” in operation. Time Warp : One of a handful of “Volare” coasters to be installed around the world.

“The incredible outpouring of support from coaster enthusiasts around the world is both humbling and inspiring,” said Jeff Novotny, president of the NRCMA. “We very much look forward to rewarding their efforts by having them come out to see their contributions in action.”

Park fans and the general public are invited to get up close and personal with the vehicles they helped save, along with many other historic coaster artifacts at “Back to the Museum,” a preview event forroller coaster enthusiasts and park fans.