The Point Surf Park breaks ground in Florida, powered by the USA’s first Endless Surf Lagoon

FELLSMERE, Fla. — The Point Surf Park and Endless Surf, next-generation wave pool technology, have announced their partnership to introduce Florida’s inaugural surf park. Already under construction on Florida’s east coast, The Point is set to make waves in 2026. On track to become the Citrus State’s very first surf park and the first Endless Surf lagoon in the United States, this groundbreaking project is highly anticipated among Floridian surfers across the entire state.

Located on a 10.5-acre site in Fellsmere, Indian River County—adjacent to the world-renowned Sebastian Inlet— The Point Surf Park will become a central hub for Florida’s thriving surf community. Its prime location between the Treasure Coast and Space Coast—two regions deeply rooted in surf culture and drawing millions of visitors annually—positions it as a premier destination for both dedicated surfers and those new to the sport. Plus, with Florida often experiencing long ‘flat spells’ and inconsistent ocean swell, the state’s large surf population will now have access to world-class waves on demand, any time of year.

The Point will be anchored by Endless Surf’s ES36 technology, renowned for its powerful pneumatic hardware and innovative software suite. The ES36 will offer customizable and powerful waves suitable for surfers ranging from novice surfers all the way to professionals. The wave technology can generate waves up to overhead high and offer rides of up to 19 seconds in Single Peak configuration and up to 11 seconds in Split Peak. In addition, Endless Surf’s heart shaped design creates an authentic and dynamic beach environment that can accommodate various skill levels simultaneously while also offering high action views for spectators to enjoy along the beachfront and backwall.

The Point Surf Park is the brainchild of three passionate surfers and developers who set out to create a venue where Florida surfers can gather, train, and share waves year-round. Holding decades of experience in real estate, construction, and development, Luiz De Araujo, Asa Cascavilla, and Jack Cook form the ownership team behind The Point Surf Park. The trio is committed to building a surf haven that not only delivers high- performance surf and family-friendly experiences but also reflects their mission to honor God through their work. By partnering with Endless Surf, they’ve aligned their vision with the most advanced wave technology on the market—bringing world-class design, innovation, and intentionality to every project.

Construction on the Endless Surf lagoon is well underway with site grading and pile installation already complete and excavation kicking off in the coming weeks. With the project being fully funded and supported by the community, the project’s official groundbreaking signals a significant milestone for Florida’s surf community. As the state’s first surf park and the USA’s first Endless Surf lagoon, The Point Surf Park is set to satiate the region’s massive demand for waves on-ommand and ignite further interest in surfing for beginners and newcomers to the sport.

Luiz de Araujo, visionary and founder behind The Point Surf Park, expressed his vision for the project in saying: “Our vision has always been to create a haven for surfers, by surfers. Partnering with Endless Surf to leverage their next-generation technology to bring Florida’s surf park dreams to life was a no-brainer. We’re so stoked to offer a space where Florida’s surfing community can come together and experience waves like never before.”

Baptiste Caulonque, Chief Commercial Officer at Endless Surf, added: “Collaborating with Luiz and his surf-centric vision perfectly aligns with our mission to help create world-class surf experiences. Projects in planning in Florida throughout the last decade have been tough to get off the ground. That said we are beyond thrilled to be working alongside The Point to bring ES waves to a region that is hungry for a surf park. Our ES36 system is designed to cater to surfers of all levels, and we’re confident that this partnership will set a new standard for wave technology and surf parks in the U.S.” The Point Surf Park is slated to start pumping waves and open its doors in 2026, marking a new chapter for Florida’s surfing scene.