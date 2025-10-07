Sacoa Entertainment celebrates the opening of its new venue at Ronda DOT Baires Shopping

Sacoa Entertainment, the iconic Argentine company with more than 65 years of leadership in the amusement and family entertainment industry, is proud to announce that it celebrated the opening of its newest venue at Ronda DOT Baires Shopping in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This new location marks an exciting milestone in the brand’s expansion, blending Sacoa’s deep legacy of family fun with the latest innovations in entertainment technology. The center features brand-new games never before seen in Argentina, along with virtual reality attractions, simulators, and Sacoa’s advanced cashless system with TAP cards and self-service kiosks, offering guests a faster, smoother, and fully digital experience.

“We want Sacoa at Ronda to become the meeting point for fun, a place where friends gather after work, colleagues compete in friendly challenges, or couples enjoy a unique and exciting night out,” said Pol Mochkovsky, Director of Sacoa Entertainment. “This new opening reflects our passion for creating experiences that are both innovative and unforgettable.”

Located inside Ronda DOT Baires Shopping, one of Buenos Aires’ most modern lifestyle destinations, the new Sacoa venue showcases the company’s commitment to evolving entertainment spaces that engage visitors of all ages. Special promotions and surprises are planned for guests in the coming days.



With this latest addition, Sacoa reaffirms its mission to push the boundaries of entertainment, combining tradition, technology, and creativity to deliver world-class amusement experiences both in Argentina and internationally.