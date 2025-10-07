RES Rides and Grona Lund wins European Star Award for Europe’s Best New Big Attraction 2025!

RES RIDES was honoured during the IAAPA Expo Barcelona with a European Star Award for the Super Swing M20 installation called ‘Pumpen’ at Gröna Lund, Parks and Resorts Scandinavia AB. The prestigious award, presented by Kirmes & Park Revue, recognized the Pumpen SUPER SWING as Europe’s Best New Big Attraction 2025!

RES RIDES’ win underscores its growing influence on the European market and its dedication to delivering unforgettable guest experiences. “We’re proud to see Pumpen Super Swing making waves at Gröna Lund and honored to be celebrated among Europe’s top new attractions,” says Roman Rothe, CEO at RES RIDES.

The Pumpen Super Swing blends thrilling mechanics with immersive storytelling. Inspired the historical pumping station on the site, its Art Deco architecture and custom pressure meter prop add nostalgic charm. Programmable LED lighting and the whimsical Gnuttarna characters complete a vibrant, themed experience that honors Gröna Lund’s legacy.