Har Kupers honored with ASTM’s 2025 Cavanaugh Award

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Har Kupers, corporate executive officer with Sansei Technologies Inc. (and chairman of Vekoma Rides and S&S), was awarded the William T. Cavanaugh Award at ASTM International’s April 2025 Board meeting. Kupers will receive the award in person at the upcoming F24 meeting in Scottsdale, AZ on Friday, October 17th.

The Cavanaugh Memorial Award honors W.T. Cavanaugh, CEO of ASTM International from 1970 to 1985. Cavanaugh established ASTM International as the world leader in developing and disseminating voluntary standards.

Kupers had extensive experience in structural engineering when he joined the industry through Vekoma, which ultimately led him to a 35-year tenure with Vekoma Rides closing his career there as CEO. Kupers continued working for the Sansei group and the group members Vekoma and S&S as chairman. A devoted technical contributor and advocate for standards internationally, he has long served as a liaison between organizations like ASTM, CEN, and ISO. One of his key technical achievements was the harmonization of acceleration testing requirements and limits between EN 13814, ASTM F2291, and ISO, which he helps maintain to this day.

Kupers is also a prolific volunteer, working with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) on safety and standards harmonization, and with AIMS International, a non-profit organization educating members on safety and fostering standards development around the world.

Kupers continues to bring his valuable expertise in ride dynamics, safety, and accessibility to the efforts of ASTM and other organizations.