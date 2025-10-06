Adventureland’s 2025 Helping Hands Foundation Friends and Family V.I.P. Night raises $400,000

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Adventureland, Long Island’s most popular amusement park, offering family fun for everyone since 1962, recently held its 8th annual Helping Hands Foundation Friends & Family V.I.P. event. This year, nearly 2,000 people attended to support the charity effort. The event raised $400,000 to help Long Islanders. Collectively, the foundation has raised over 2.1 million dollars from all 8 VIP Nights since the start of the foundation.

“Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation is thrilled to be the catalyst for Long Islanders helping Long Islanders — the support we have received through our annual VIP Night event is incredible,” said Adventureland’s Helping Hands Foundation’s Board President Steve Gentile. “In just one night, we have raised over $400,000 for our scholarship program, grant program, and pledges that support Long Island students, teachers, schools, and nonprofits. We are so grateful and thank you for the opportunity to serve Long Island and honored to have such extraordinary support from our donors and sponsors.”

The highlight of the evening was The Vivian and Tony Gentile Scholarship Fund awarding of 13 scholarships of $5,000 each (totaling $65,000) to high school seniors that will be attending college as full-time students on Long Island this fall.

“I’m truly honored to have been selected for the Vivian and Tony Gentile Employee scholarship and the opportunity it represents,” said Ella Simone, 2025 Employee Scholarship Recipient. “I also greatly appreciated being a part of V.I.P Night! It was such a wonderful experience and very meaningful to be included.”

Vivian and Tony Gentile Scholarship Recipients

Jadyn Hsu is a graduate of Bethpage High School. Jadyn will be attending Hofstra University to study Exercise Physiology.

Rabia Chattha is a graduate of Smithtown High School East. Rabia will be attending Stony Brook University to study Biochemistry.

Emily Ogurick is a graduate of Massapequa High School. Emily will be attending Molloy University to study Secondary Education.

Kalina Beauzile is a graduate of Smithtown High School West. Kalina will be attending Adelphi University to study Exercise Science.

Lars Sorensen is a graduate of Long Beach/Long Island High School. Lars will be attending Five Towns College to study Musical Performance and Audio Engineering.

Vivian and Tony Gentile Adventureland Employee Scholarship Recipients

Ella Simone has been a member of the Adventureland team since 2023. She is a graduate of Seaford High School and attends Molloy University to study Criminal Justice.

Brianna Gismondi has been a member of the Adventureland team since 2023. She is a graduate of W. Tresper Clarke High School (East Meadow) and attends Long Island University Post to study Radiology Technology.

Jason El-Miniawei has been a member of the Adventureland team since May. He is a graduate of Syosset High School and attends Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education to study medicine.

Avery Ketcham has been a member of the Adventureland team since 2022. She is a graduate of West Babylon High School and attends SUNY Cortland to study Inclusive Education.

Morganne Taylor has been a member of the Adventureland team since 2023. She is a graduate of The Academy Charter High School (Hempstead) and attends SUNY Old Westbury to study Criminology.

Vivian and Tony Gentile Sachem Dental Group Endowment Recipient

Santino Andolini is a graduate of Benjamin N. Cardozo High School (Queens). Santino will be attending Adelphi University to study Biology.

Breakthrough T1D Scholarship Recipient

Nicholas Derencin is a graduate of Island Trees High School (Levittown). Nicholas will be attending Long Island University to study Business.

Island Harvest Scholarship Recipient