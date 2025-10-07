Mobaro adds Megan Gannon as Solution Sales Manager

Mobaro, a leading provider of safety, maintenance, and operations software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan Gannon as its new Solution Sales Manager. In this role, Megan will contribute to growing Mobaro’s presence in the North American market, helping parks and attractions elevate their safety, maintenance, and operations. Prior to joining Mobaro, Megan had experience in sales, operations, documentation, and training with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Destinations & Experiences, and IAAPA.

She currently serves on the IAAPA North America Manufacturers & Suppliers Committee. Mobaro’s Co-CEO, Christoffer W. Borup said, “We are excited to welcome Megan to the Mobaro team in Orlando. Her experience, drive, and genuine passion for the industry will be invaluable as we continue to help parks deliver excellence behind the scenes and grow our presence across North America.”

Megan will be based in Orlando, FL and will be exhibiting with Mobaro at IAAPA Expo.