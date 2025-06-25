ProSlide: Limited-edition socks & big ideas at IAAPA Asia

It’s not every day you receive socks at a trade show—especially from a company known for building some of the most well-renowned water parks.

At ProSlide, we’ve created a limited-edition run of socks inspired by some of our most exciting projects around the world. This year’s pair celebrates Chimelong, home to the world’s first Launched HydroMAGNETIC LIM Mammoth Water Coaster.

They’re a small way for us to recognize the work we’re doing together in the region and to share something meaningful with our partners.

If you’d like a pair, visit us at booth #1201 at IAAPA Asia. While you’re there, let’s talk about the projects, partnerships, and trends shaping the future of water attractions across Asia.

If you prefer to schedule a meeting in advance, you can book a time here: Book a Meeting



The ProSlide Team is looking forward to seeing you at the show!