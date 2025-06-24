The summer program at Movie Park Germany steps into the spotlight!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Movie Park Germany kicks off production for a movie-like summer! When the high season begins on the Hollywood set and the vacation period is already lurking in the next scene, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park expands its entertainment offerings.

Illusionist Christian Farla comes back in July for his new show “Magic Impossible” and captivates the audience with impressive large-scale illusions.

Every day during the NRW vacation period, guests can look forward to the big Movie Park Parade and shows performed by the entertainment crew. The Movie Park Germany Stunt Team brings cinematic action to Hollywood in Germany and sets the scene for summer with a new jet ski show in the Santa Monica Pier themed area.

New this summer: “Magic Impossible” show with Christian Farla

Studio 7 sets the stage for magic once again! This summer, world-renowned illusionist Christian Farla returns to Movie Park Germany with a thrilling new experience: “Magic Impossible”. The award-winning Dutchman will once again be supported by the dazzling Showgirls of Magic.

The limits of the impossible are put to the test. Together with his team, Christian Farla embarks on new, mysterious missions commissioned by an enigmatic Mindmaster. Will they manage to solve the challenges and seemingly impossible tasks? The audience will find out with their own eyes during a live show that is packed with suspense, spectacle and surprise.

The family-friendly show will be performed twice a day from July 7 to August 31, 2025. Guests can look forward to spectacular new large-scale illusions, including highlights such as “The Showgirl Box”, directly from Las Vegas, “The Scorpion” and the world’s largest illusion act, the “Drill of Death”.

Daily show program for the vacation period

Movie Park Germany is expanding its entertainment program on all NRW vacation days! Every day, Germany’s number one family theme park presents its big parade “Movie Park Studios on Parade” with matching vehicles and floats in a studio and movie design, accompanied by cinematic dance performances by its entertainment crew and the characters from PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and walking clapperboard S.A.M.

The daily entertainment program is complemented by shows on the New York Plaza Stage, at the Western Saloon and at Van Helsing’s Club.

Meet & Greets with the well-known Movie Park characters and the “Nickelodeon Dance Party” also await guests in Nickelodeon LAND on the redesigned stage and provide entertainment for younger guests and their families.

Cool refreshment on the Hollywood set: jet ski show and water attractions This summer, the Movie Park Germany Stunt Team’s Jet Ski Show will provide new action scenes at Santa Monica Pier. The show is planned for the peak season and will occasionally give visitors a cool surprise in front of the pier.

All families who also want to cool off in the warm summer temperatures can experience cool refreshment at the four water attractions “Area 51 – Top Secret”, “Dora’s Big River Adventure”, “Excalibur – Secrets of the Dark Forest” or “SpongeBob Splash Bash”. In addition, six refreshing stations – large fans that spray water mist within the park – offer the opportunity to cool down for the next scene.